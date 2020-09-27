Declaring entire Punjab as Principal Market Yard: Experts not so sure

While the state’s amended APMC Act allows trade in both mandis under PMB and the private mandis, the Centre’s ordinance says trade can be done at any place beyond the notified market yard. (Representational)

With Parliament clearing three farm sector Bills, including one which provides for the creation of a “trade area” outside Agriculture Produce Market Committee mandis, Punjab has started looking for options to safeguard its interests, especially to limit revenue loss. While the farmers, who are protesting against the Bills, fear that if the mandi system comes to an end, the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism would be scrapped, too, the cash-starved Punjab government feels off-mandi transactions will kill its regular source of revenue. To circumvent the new legislation, the Congress-ruled state is now contemplating a move to amend its APMC Act and declare the entire state as a Principal Mandi Yard to ensure farmers do not get a price less than the MSP, and the government gets its mandi and rural development fee. Farm experts explain to The Indian Express if the move is feasible.

What is the definition of Principal Market Yard currently?

According to Punjab Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, there are three types of yards under the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) – Principal Market Yard, Sub Yard and Purchase Centres. These yards are notified by the PMB in a specific area in certain acres. Punjab currently has 151 Principal Market Yards, 287 Sub Yards while remaining over 1,400 are small mandis or purchase centre. Proper infrastructure, including civic amenities, shed, office buildings, canteen, platform, canteen roads, electrification and public health facility, is developed at the Principal Yards. Temporary arrangements of minimum civic amenities are made at small mandis during the procurement season.

The Punjab APMC Act allows that the “state government may, by notification, declare any enclosure, building or locality in any notified market area to be principal market yard for the area and other enclosures, buildings or localities to be one or more sub-market yards for the area”.

While the state’s amended APMC Act allows trade in both mandis under PMB and the private mandis, the Centre’s ordinance says trade can be done at any place beyond the notified market yard.

What happens if the entire Punjab state is declared a Principal Market Yard?

Experts say that declaring the entire Punjab state as Principal Market Yard would mean that the purchaser has to pay the taxes imposed in the PMB yards even in private trade areas. The government may specify some rule but tax regime would be there. “At the moment it can be understood that anyone making a purchase from farmers anywhere in state will have to pay the same taxes that they pay in the PMB mandis,” says Prof Kesar Singh Bhangu, an expert on farm issues and professor of economics at Punjabi University, Patiala.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, cleared by the Parliament, defines ‘trade area’ as any area or location that does not include the physical boundaries of principal market yards, sub-market yards and market sub-yards managed and run by the market committees formed under each state APMC Act in force in India. So If the entire Punjab is declared a Principal Market Yard under the APMC Act, the central legislation will not apply on it.

Is it possible to declare state of Punjab as Principal Mandi Yard?

Renowned agriculture economist Prof Sardara Singh Johal says: “Government must look into its legal aspect but I think it is possible under Punjab’s own APMC Act. The bigger question here is how the government will manage entire state as a market yard”. He further says that the existing yards of PMB have market committees and staff to manage the sale and purchase. “How will the manage the sale purchase outside the PMB yards? Government has to develop a system to bring every purchaser under one tax rule in the state,” he adds.

“Despite there being the APMC Act, not entire sale-purchase of produce does not take place in the yards of PMB. Some farmers deal grow crops for traders or companies. For instance, Punjab produces around 18 million tonne wheat of which 13 million tonnes is procured by the government for the contribution in the national pool, while 2 million tonnes is kept by the farming families for seed and self-consumption. Nearly 3 million tonnes is sold in the open market to the flour mills, bread units and other food processing firms,” says Jagmohan Singh, general secretary Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda. He says the state will face practical difficulties in implementing the proposed plan.

What are the implications if Punjab is converted into Principal Mandi Yard?

This step may isolate Punjab state, says Dr Johal, adding that the move has been envisaged to nullify the Centre’s Bills on agriculture, which are applicable for the whole country. Gian Singh, retired professor of economics, Punjabi University, says that the move may not go down well with Centre, which procures wheat and paddy worth Rs 65,000 crore annually from Punjab. “The state government does not have money to pay its staff’s salaries then how will it procure the produce? Even if the Punjab government manages to procure the grains, then where will it be stored? The state does not have the infrastructure to store such huge quantity of foodgrains because Centre’s Food Corporation of Indian (FCI) manages entire storage of wheat and paddy in the state,” he adds.

