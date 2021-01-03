DDA Housing Scheme: How many flats are up for sale and at what price?

This is for the first time that DDA is providing multi-level underground parking with up to three parking spaces for a flat. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on saturday launched the 2021 housing scheme with over 1,300 flats on sale in four categories – Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats – at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

How many flats are up for sale and at what price?

HIG flats are available in 3 BHK and 2 BHK categories; while MIG ones are in 2 BHK category. In 3 BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 cr to Rs 2.14 cr, as per the brochure. In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 cr to Rs 1.72 cr. 757 MIG category flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalagiri, officials said. They are priced between 41 lakh to 1.24 crore. LIG flats are priced between Rs 17 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in areas like Dwarka, Rohini and Narela. The Janta flats have a price band of Rs 8 to Rs 30 lakh in Manglapuri and Narela.

What’s new in this scheme?

This is for the first time that DDA is providing multi-level underground parking with up to three parking spaces for a flat, a three-tier in-house water management model, rainwater harvesting and adherence to the National Building Code 2016 in its HIG flats in Jasola area.

Under the three-tier in-house water management plan, recycled water will be used in urinals and for horticulture. Water generated from rainwater harvesting can be used for bathing and kitchen purposes, and RO-treated water for drinking, a DDA official said.

The National Building Code 2016 guidelines followed in the project deal with provisions of structural and fire safety, design provisions for wind and seismic loads, modern lighting techniques such as LED and induction light and faster lifts for taller buildings. Also, this is the first time the entire process is online. Earlier, people had to apply by visiting banks or DDA’s offices.

Who can apply and how?

The applicant must be a citizen of India, attained 18 years of age, and must not own any dwelling unit (including residential plot)/flat in full or in part on leasehold or freehold basis in Delhi either in their own name or in the name of spouse or in the name of any of the dependent relations including unmarried children. Both husband and wife can apply for flats separately subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions with the stipulations that if both are found to be successful only one shall be allotted a flat.

The scheme is entirely online, for which DDA has developed a new software AWAAS through which applicants can do all the formalities for application, payment and possession online. They have to visit DDA only for the process of execution of Conveyance deeds, said a senior official.

Applicants applying for flats under the scheme shall have to deposit application money of Rs 25,000 for EWS; LIG – Rs 1,00,00; MIG – Rs 2,00,00; HIG – Rs 2,00,000. If the applicant is giving preference for more than one category, he/she has to deposit application money of the highest category. The last date for applying for the scheme is February 16.