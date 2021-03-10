Explained: The DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw of lots being held today

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to hold on Wednesday the draw of lots for allotment of flats on offer under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021.

In January, DDA had put on offer 1,354 flats in four categories — Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats (cheapest among the four categories) — at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

How is the draw of lots held?

The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA. Through this, the successful bidders are chosen out of 33,000 applications that were submitted till February 16, the last date for the scheme.

How many flats are there in each category and what is the price range?

There are 291 EWS/Janta flats, 254 HIG, 52 LIG and 757 MIG flats on offer. HIG flats are available in 3 BHK and 2 BHK categories while MIG flats are in 2 BHK category. In 3 BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore, as per the brochure.

In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore. A total of 757 MIG category flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while the EWS ones in Mangalagiri, officials said. They are priced between 41 lakh and 1.24 crore. The LIG flats are priced between Rs 17 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in areas like Dwarka, Rohini and Narela and Janta flats are between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in Manglapuri and Narela.

Will the draw of lots be telecast?

The live telecast is being streamed online and can be watched live on https://dda.webcast.ml starting 11 am. This will be available in computers as well as mobile phones.

Also in Explained | Can Captain Vijayakanth save his marooned ship?

What do successful bidders have to do to get possession?

They have to start the paperwork such as registration of flats, stamp duty payment and issuance of conveyance deeds after getting a certificate from DDA. Senior DDA officials said that if the bidders expedite the process they will be able to move into the new flats by this month-end. “Except for some flats in Dwarka where some finishing touches have to be given, other flats can be handed over by March-end. The ones in Dwarka will also be handed over soon,” a senior official said.

Will registration money of unsuccessful bidders be returned?

The complete registration money, which is Rs 2 lakh for HIG and MIG bidders, Rs 1 lakh for LIG and Rs 25,000 for Janta flats will be returned. DDA doesn’t deduct any charges.

Can one resell the flat immediately?

Except those who have got government subsidy, including owners of Janta flats and differently abled, others can sell the flats. They first need to complete the formalities so that flats are in their names to be able to sell it.