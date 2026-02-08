Explained: From cutting-edge tech research to jobs, what Andhra Pradesh’s new Quantum Valley project aims for

Companies such as IBM, TCS and L&T are associated with the project. Currently a nascent field, quantum computing could potentially be integrated into governance, personal medicine, vaccine production, aerospace, drones, and education.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
4 min readHyderabadFeb 8, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Union MoS Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh. (X/ncbn)
The foundation stone of a new “Quantum Valley” project was laid in the Uddandarayunipalem village of the Amaravati capital region, on Saturday (February 7).

“Today was not just a ceremony. It was India’s bold declaration of quantum leadership from Andhra Pradesh, bringing industry, academia, and government onto one common platform,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote in a post on X.

The project is part of the state government’s larger aims transform Amaravati into a global capital for quantum technologies, accommodating the full stack — from computing to sensing, materials, and communications. The project also matters for the state post its bifurcation in 2014, which led to the IT hub of Hyderabad being christened Telangana’s capital.

First, what are quantum technologies?

The most well-known example of quantum technologies today is quantum computers. They can exploit the special properties of matter in the sub-atomic world for calculations beyond the capabilities of ordinary computers, giving them an edge.

This is because small particles, the size of atoms or their constituents like protons or electrons, exhibit several strange properties, such as simultaneously existing at multiple locations (a phenomenon called superposition), but only till no one is looking. The moment they are observed at one place, they cease to exist at all other places.

However, there are challenges in deploying this technology, ranging from building a quantum computer — which requires very cold temperatures and extreme isolation — to a significant risk of errors. Given its massive potential, India launched the Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission in 2023.

Explained | What is the Rs 6,000 crore national quantum mission, and what it means for science in India

Quantum technology could bring transformative changes, including potentially accelerating pharmaceutical research, improving disease diagnosis, enhancing weather forecasting accuracy, water usage and yield estimation in agriculture and strengthening the security of banking and digital transactions. Quantum computing could also be integrated into sectors like governance, personal medicine, vaccine production, aerospace, drones, and education.

And what will the Quantum Valley Project include?

The state government plans to complete the Quantum Valley complex by August and install India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer by December. Just as Silicon Valley led the global IT revolution, Amaravati Quantum Valley is envisioned to stand on par with global quantum centres such as Boston, Singapore, and Shanghai, Naidu said.

The facility will serve as a hub for research, innovation, manufacturing, and skill development in critical sectors including quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence, health care and finance. The Quantum Valley will become a Quantum Nerve Centre, providing access to quantum hardware, among other assistance.

Which companies are expected to come to the Quantum Valley?

Naidu wrote in his post that 30 companies under the project will soon begin operations. “In addition, MoUs have been signed with 15 more companies spanning quantum computing, algorithms and hardware development, quantum security and cryptography, quantum sensing, quantum biofoundry, and strategic investments,” he added.

Leading companies such as IBM, TCS and L&T have partnered with the AP government and are playing a key role in bringing the first 133-qubit computer.

Wipro will provide training to produce experts in the quantum field through the Centre of Excellence in Amaravati. Naidu said that they are preparing an action plan to train 3.5 million students in quantum computing by 2035.

TCS representatives said they were making strategic investments to be at the forefront of AI and quantum computing. “We also conducted an internal quantum hackathon at TCS. We have identified 50-plus project areas. There is scope for research and innovation in various fields, including drug discovery and power generation. TCS Quantum Computing Cloud services are being made available from today. These will be available online to public sector organisations, educational institutions, and researchers,” TCS said.

The major tech project comes a few months after Google announced that it will invest $15 billion over the next five years (2026-2030) to set up an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh. Situated in Visakhapatnam, it will be Google’s largest outside the US.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

