Friday, July 22, 2022

Crimes against SCs, STs: rise in cases, and trends by state

Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra tabled the figures, sourced from the National Crime Records Bureau, in a written reply to an unstarred question by Telangana MPs Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy (Congress) and Manne Srinivas Reddy (TRS).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 6:08:23 am
Cases registered for crime against SCs rose from 42,793 in 2018 to over 50,000 in 2020, and of crime against STs from 6,528 to 8,272 in the same period.

Cases of crime against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have risen progressively in the years between 2018 and 2020, according to figures tabled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra tabled the figures, sourced from the National Crime Records Bureau, in a written reply to an unstarred question by Telangana MPs Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy (Congress) and Manne Srinivas Reddy (TRS). Cases registered for crime against SCs rose from 42,793 in 2018 to over 50,000 in 2020, and of crime against STs from 6,528 to 8,272 in the same period.

The figures also detailed how many cases had resulted in chargesheets being filed, and how many were pending investigation at the end of each of these year (see charts).

