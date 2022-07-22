Crimes against SCs, STs: rise in cases, and trends by state

Cases registered for crime against SCs rose from 42,793 in 2018 to over 50,000 in 2020, and of crime against STs from 6,528 to 8,272 in the same period.

Cases of crime against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have risen progressively in the years between 2018 and 2020, according to figures tabled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra tabled the figures, sourced from the National Crime Records Bureau, in a written reply to an unstarred question by Telangana MPs Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy (Congress) and Manne Srinivas Reddy (TRS). Cases registered for crime against SCs rose from 42,793 in 2018 to over 50,000 in 2020, and of crime against STs from 6,528 to 8,272 in the same period.