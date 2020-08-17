Covid vaccine tracker, August 17: First batch of Russian vaccine ready, roll out from August-end, says report

An employee shows a new vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia (AP)

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker, August 17: The first batch of the Russian vaccine for novel Coronavirus has been produced, according to a report in Reuters news agency. Russia had, on August 11, that a vaccine being developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute was ready and had been approved. It’s the first novel Coronavirus vaccine to be approved for public use.

The Reuters report said Russia would roll out the vaccine by the end of this month. That is earlier than its previous announcements about making the vaccine available by September and starting mass inoculations by October.

The Russian announcement has been received with some amount of scepticism in the global scientific community because of the fact that vaccine has been approved without the mandatory phase-III human trials.

The vaccine went through phase-I and phase-II testing in superfast time, the entire process being completed in less than two months, when usually vaccines take several months, sometimes years, to complete these trials.

Hunt for coronavirus vaccine: The story so far

More than 160 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical trials

29 of them in clinical trials

Six in final stages, phase-III of human trials

At least eight candidate vaccines being developed in India. Two of these have entered phase -II trials after completing phase-I.

(As on August 13; source: WHO Coronavirus vaccine landscape of August 13, 2020)

