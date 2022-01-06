Quixplained: How shelf life of a vaccine is calculated; the situation in India

The shelf life of Covaxin has been extended from 9 to 12 months from the date of manufacture. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

After concerns were raised about “expired” Covaxin vaccines being administered to children, the Health Ministry issuing a clarification calling the claims “false and misleading” and based on “incomplete information”. It pointed out that the shelf life of Covaxin had been extended in November after proper regulatory scrutiny.