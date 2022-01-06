Quixplained: How shelf life of a vaccine is calculated; the situation in India

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
After concerns were raised about “expired” Covaxin vaccines being administered to children, the Health Ministry issuing a clarification calling the claims “false and misleading” and based on “incomplete information”. It pointed out that the shelf life of Covaxin had been extended in November after proper regulatory scrutiny.
What is the shelf life of vaccines, and how is this determined? What is the situation in India? Take a look:
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.