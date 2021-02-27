Explained: List of comorbidities that can make people above 45 eligible for Covid vaccination

All citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be vaccinated in the next phase starting from March 1. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

The Centre has said that all citizens above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be vaccinated in the next phase starting from March 1.

According to the Centre’s estimate, around 27 crore people belong in these categories. The second phase of vaccination will have a system of self-registration, which means beneficiaries will have to download the Co-WIN 2.0 app and register for vaccination.

What are the comorbidities that can make a person in the age group of 45 to 59 eligible for vaccination?

Anybody who is suffering from serious cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, AIDS and persons with disabilities have been included in the list.

For cardiovascular ailments, those who have suffered from heart failure and have been admitted to a hospital in the last one year, as well as those suffering from significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction, those who have congenital heart diseases with severe pulmonary artery hypertension (PAH) or Idiopathic PAH, and those suffering from moderate or severe valvular heart diseases will be eligible for vaccination in this category. Those who have undergone a post-cardiac transplant or have a left ventricular assist device also qualify.

Moreover, those suffering from hypertension or diabetes along with pulmonary artery hypertension, angina, or coronary artery diseases with past history of coronary artery bypass grafting/ percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty/ myocardial infarction, or have suffered from a stroke which was detected by CT or MRI have also been included in the list. Those who have been suffering from diabetes for more than 10 years or have complications induced by diabetes and have a problem of hypertension as well will also be considered.

In addition, those suffering from end-stage kidney disorders and are on haemodialysis/ Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis, as well as patients of decompensated cirrhosis are eligible. People who have undergone kidney, liver or hematopoietic stem cell transplant, or are on the on-wait list for any of these transplants also qualify.

People who have been using oral corticosteroids or immunosuppressant medications for a long time will also be eligible for vaccination.

Also, those suffering from several respiratory disorders and have been hospitalised in the last couple of years, those with HIV infection or primary immunodeficiency diseases, and those suffering from sickle cell diseases, bone marrow failure, aplastic anemia and thalassemia major have been included.

Those who had any solid cancer detected after July 1 last year or are in cancer therapy now can also get the vaccine.

Are differently-abled persons in the age group of 45-59 eligible for the shot in the second phase?

Yes. People with intellectual disabilities, those with disabilities that have high support needs as well as multiple other disabilities, including blindness and deafness have been included.

Moreover, acid attack victims and those suffering from muscular dystrophy will also qualify.

What documents should people in this category produce to be eligible for vaccination?

They will need a certificate from any medical practitioner clearly listing the comorbidities and stating that their condition makes them more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. More detailed protocols in this regard are expected to be released by the government soon.