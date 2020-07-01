New Research: Covid testing of entire town in Italy finds 40% cases asymptomatic

The town of Vò experienced Italy’s first Covid-19 death on February 21. It was put into immediate quarantine for 14 days. (File Photo) The town of Vò experienced Italy’s first Covid-19 death on February 21. It was put into immediate quarantine for 14 days. (File Photo)

A large number of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, but researchers have differed on what percentage these constitute of all cases. Now, a team has studied almost the entire population of a small, quarantined town — Vò in Italy, population 3,200 — and found that 40% of its cases were asymptomatic. The study was published in Nature on Tuesday.

The town of Vò experienced Italy’s first Covid-19 death on February 21. It was put into immediate quarantine for 14 days. During this time, researchers tested most of the population for Covid-19, both at the start of the lockdown (86% tested) and after two weeks (72% tested).

The testing revealed that at the start of the lockdown, 2.6% of the population (73 people) were positive for Covid-19. After a couple of weeks, only 1.2% (29 people) were positive. At both times, around 40% of the positive cases showed no symptoms (asymptomatic). The results also show it took on average 9.3 days (range of 8-14 days) for the virus to be cleared from someone’s body. —Source: Imperial College London

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.