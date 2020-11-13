Masks, handwashing: how adults changed behaviour over time

A woman wearing a face mask walks along the street in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo: Jae C. Hong)

A new study examines whether age affected preventive or risky behaviours in response to Covid-19, and how these behaviours changed over the first three months of the pandemic.

The research, from the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School is published in the journal PLOS.

Among the findings:

* In March, older people were no more likely than younger people to practise preventive behaviours such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and avoiding high-risk people and public places. However, by May, older people were more likely to implement such behaviours.

* Except for wearing a mask, adults adopted preventive activities in March but then reduced these somewhat after April. However, the use of masks continued to increase over time.

* Older people were less likely than younger people to have close contact with people outside their household and less likely to go to other people's homes in April. However, both younger and older people tended to resume these risky social behaviours as the pandemic progressed.

Source: University of Southern California

