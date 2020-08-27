Explained: Why Covid disease is more severe in men than women

In women, the new study found that the T cell response is stronger.

Through the Covid-19 pandemic, studies have often observed that the disease is more severe in men than women, and also more often fatal in men. Various reasons have been proposed for this. A new study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday has provided yet another clue — that women mount a more robust and sustained immune response via the body’s T cells.

The new study assessed 98 patients admitted to the Yale New Haven Hospital in the US with mild to moderate Covid-19. It is first study to look at gender-based immune responses to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

When a virus or pathogen invades the body, the immune system can fight it either by mounting antibodies, or with its T cells, which are a kind of white blood cell. T cells can fight the infection attacking cells that have already been infected. Otherwise, they can act as “helper cells” by helping the immune cell to produce antibodies.

In women, the new study found that the T cell response is stronger. The researchers said the study may help guide a sex-based approach to Covid-19 treatment.

Also, a poor T cell response negatively correlated with the age of male patients. In other words, older men had a weaker T cell response than younger men, and they showed a worse disease outcome. This was not the case in female patients.

The study is online at http://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2700-3.

