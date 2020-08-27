scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Top news

Explained: Why Covid disease is more severe in men than women

A new study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday has provided yet another clue — that women mount a more robust and sustained immune response via the body's T cells.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2020 3:30:29 am
In women, the new study found that the T cell response is stronger.

Through the Covid-19 pandemic, studies have often observed that the disease is more severe in men than women, and also more often fatal in men. Various reasons have been proposed for this. A new study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday has provided yet another clue — that women mount a more robust and sustained immune response via the body’s T cells.

The new study assessed 98 patients admitted to the Yale New Haven Hospital in the US with mild to moderate Covid-19. It is first study to look at gender-based immune responses to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

When a virus or pathogen invades the body, the immune system can fight it either by mounting antibodies, or with its T cells, which are a kind of white blood cell. T cells can fight the infection attacking cells that have already been infected. Otherwise, they can act as “helper cells” by helping the immune cell to produce antibodies.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In women, the new study found that the T cell response is stronger. The researchers said the study may help guide a sex-based approach to Covid-19 treatment.

Also, a poor T cell response negatively correlated with the age of male patients. In other words, older men had a weaker T cell response than younger men, and they showed a worse disease outcome. This was not the case in female patients.

The study is online at http://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2700-3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement