New research: Prevalence, outcomes of heart disease among Covid-19 patients

Researchers reviewed medical records of 435 patients hospitalized between March and June 2020 in the Yale New Haven Health System. (File Photo)

A new study has reviewed the prevalence and outcomes of hospitalised Covid-19 patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It will be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020 from November 13 to 17.

Researchers reviewed medical records of 435 patients hospitalized between March and June 2020 in the Yale New Haven Health System.

The data revealed that 7.8 per cent patients were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation/flutter for the first time in their lives, and 15.9 per cent of the patients had a prior history of these.

Overall, about one fifth of the patients had an episode of atrial fibrillation/flutter during hospitalisation. Further analysis showed patients with a prior history of atrial fibrillation and flutter had a higher risk of death, independent of other health issues. 📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram

In-hospital atrial arrhythmias were associated with even higher risk of death, as well as multi-organ failure, such as respiratory and renal failure.

The researchers cite the need for more investigation to understand the mechanisms of heart injury from Covid infection and methods to prevent this complication.

Source: American Heart Association

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd