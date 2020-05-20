Explained: What’s a ‘Covid death’ in Delhi? What are the guidelines for handling bodies?

As per the updated guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the Health Department records only those cases where the primary cause of death is found to be Covid-19. (Express photo/Javed Raja/Representational) As per the updated guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the Health Department records only those cases where the primary cause of death is found to be Covid-19. (Express photo/Javed Raja/Representational)

On Sunday (May 17), the Delhi government released new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under which it declared that “no sample for Covid-19 test will be taken of a dead body”.

This meant that there would henceforth be no testing for the novel coronavirus in a patient who was brought dead to the hospital — and, if there were any suspicions, the last rites would be performed as per the routine Covid protocol.

What does this change of SOPs mean? What are the new guidelines and procedure for handling bodies?

So, what is now considered to be a “Covid-19 death”?

* The deceased person would be considered to have been Covid-19 positive if that person had been tested before death, and found positive for the virus.

* The death would be considered a Covid-19 death also if the person had been alive when the sample was taken — even if the person had died by the time the sample returned a positive result.

* If the person had been admitted to hospital with severe symptoms of Covid-19, and if the doctors had then categorised the patient as a suspected case of Covid-19, the patient would, after death, be considered as a Covid-19 positive case.

As per the new SOPs, the hospital will not take a sample after the person has died.

However, “if doctors are satisfied from clinical examination that the cause of death may be Covid-19 infection, the dead body may be released as suspect Covid-19 infected dead body”, according to the SOPs.

And how is a Covid-19 death recorded in Delhi?

As per the updated guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the Health Department records only those cases where the primary cause of death is found to be Covid-19.

This means if a person suffering from any co-morbid condition such as renal failure, heart disease, hypertension, uncontrolled diabetes, etc., and if Covid-19 is a secondary cause of death, then the case will not be counted as a Covid-19 death in Delhi.

The cases are audited by a three-member death audit committee formed by the government to assess the Covid-19 deaths.

Can an autopsy be done on a Covid-19 suspected body?

As per guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the requirement for forensic autopsy can be waived in such cases.

If death occurs in the hospital, the clinical records and the case history may be sent along with the body for a forensic autopsy. However, the Delhi government has left it to the hospital to take a decision on performing the autopsy.

A properly packed body will be handed over to the relatives as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. (Express photo/Javed Raja/Representational) A properly packed body will be handed over to the relatives as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. (Express photo/Javed Raja/Representational)

What happens in case of a suspected Covid death, or if a positive individual is brought after death to the hospital?

In both scenarios, the hospital would have to provide trained healthcare workers to handle and pack the body. A hearse van is to be provided by the hospital to take the body to the cremation/burial ground to ensure no further infection is caused.

A properly packed body will be handed over to the relatives as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

What if the death is reported at a Covid care centre, Covid health centre or a Covid testing centre?

If a Covid-19 positive death is reported at any of these centres, the hospitals linked with the centre will manage the death, and follow the complete protocol. The hearse van will be provided by the district magistrate of the area for carrying out the last rites.

If the death does not fall in any of the categories defined by the government for Covid-19 deaths, the body will be handled by agencies like Delhi Police and local municipal bodies for examination. (Express photo/Javed Raja/Representational) If the death does not fall in any of the categories defined by the government for Covid-19 deaths, the body will be handled by agencies like Delhi Police and local municipal bodies for examination. (Express photo/Javed Raja/Representational)

What if the death occurs at home?

Relatives of the deceased should immediately inform the district magistrate, whose office will then contact the nearest hospital.

The hearse van will be provided by the district administration to carry the body to the hospital. A trained healthcare worker will be provided by the designated hospital, who will handle and pack the body ensuring proper disinfection and body bag as per the guidelines.

The body will then be sent to the hospital for further examination.

And what if an unclaimed body is found at a public place?

If the death does not fall in any of the categories defined by the government for Covid-19 deaths, the body will be handled by agencies like Delhi Police and local municipal bodies for further examination.

