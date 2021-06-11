Covid-19 and children: A Quixplained on what to watch out for

Updated: June 11, 2021 2:23:37 pm
Children are as susceptible to the novel coronavirus as adults. In fact, more children have been infected in the second wave of infections in India than the first. In light of this, the government recently came out with guidelines on how to manage Covid-19 in children.
So, who is vulnerable? Do children show different symptoms than adults? What do you do if your children is showing symptoms? We explain.
In its guidelines, the government has suggested rational use of High-resolution CT (HRCT) for understanding the extent lung involvement in patients, and recommended against the use of Remdesivir in children. It has also said steroids should be used at the right time, in the right dose and for the right duration. “Self-medication of steroids must be avoided,” it added.\
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-