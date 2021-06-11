scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

Covid-19 and children: A Quixplained on what to watch out for

Covid-19 and children: Who is vulnerable? Do children show different symptoms than adults? What do you do if your children is showing symptoms? We explain.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 11, 2021 2:23:37 pm
covid in children, covid guidelines for children, covid vaccine for children, coronavirus vaccine for children, covid and children

Children are as susceptible to the novel coronavirus as adults. In fact, more children have been infected in the second wave of infections in India than the first. In light of this, the government recently came out with guidelines on how to manage Covid-19 in children.

So, who is vulnerable? Do children show different symptoms than adults? What do you do if your children is showing symptoms? We explain.

covid in children, covid guidelines for children, covid vaccine for children, coronavirus vaccine for children, covid and children Covid-19 and children: What to watch out for covid in children, covid guidelines for children, covid vaccine for children, coronavirus vaccine for children, covid and children Are children at lower risk of contracting Covid-19 than adults? covid in children, covid guidelines for children, covid vaccine for children, coronavirus vaccine for children, covid and children Who is vulnerable to Covid-19? covid in children, covid guidelines for children, covid vaccine for children, coronavirus vaccine for children, covid and children Do children show different Covid-19 symptoms than adults? covid in children, covid guidelines for children, covid vaccine for children, coronavirus vaccine for children, covid and children What should you do if your child is showing symptoms of Covid-19? covid in children, covid guidelines for children, covid vaccine for children, coronavirus vaccine for children, covid and children Isolation and routine immunization

In its guidelines, the government has suggested rational use of High-resolution CT (HRCT) for understanding the extent lung involvement in patients, and recommended against the use of Remdesivir in children. It has also said steroids should be used at the right time, in the right dose and for the right duration. “Self-medication of steroids must be avoided,” it added.\

Also in Quixplained |Quixplained: What is mucormycosis or black fungus seen in Covid-19 patients?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X