COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Deal to provide vaccines in India at about Rs 225 a dose

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will provide $150 million in at-risk funds towards helping the Serum Institute of India rapidly manufacture the Covid-19 vaccines developed by University of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax.

SII will be responsible for delivering up to 100 million doses of the vaccines priced at $3 (around Rs 225) each for India and low- and middle-income countries. The delivery will be through the COVAX platform set up by GAVI—The Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new collaboration, which involves GAVI, will provide the Pune-headquartered SII with “upfront capital” through the Gates Foundation’s Strategic Investment Funds. Once they get regulatory approvals and WHO prequalification, the doses are expected to be produced “as early as the first half of 2021”, according to SII.

AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine, if successful, will be available to 57 GAVI-eligible countries. Novavax’s candidate, if successful, will be available to all 92 countries supported by GAVI’s Advance Market Commitment, according to SII. Novavax’s agreement with SII allows the Indian firm exclusive rights to supply the vaccine in India and non-exclusive rights “during the pandemic period” to supply to countries that are not designated “upper-middle or high-income” by the World Bank.

The latest agreement is separate from SII’s earlier agreement with AstraZeneca and Oxford to produce a billion doses by 2021. It is possible that the prices of the vaccines sold under this agreement will be different from the price at which they will be provided to the COVAX facility.

TRUMP’S NOVEMBER PUSH: US President Donald Trump has said it was possible that a vaccine would be made available even before November 3, the date Americans will vote to elect their new President. Trump is seeking a re-election. Asked whether he thought a vaccine would boost his chances of re-election, Trump said, “It wouldn’t hurt”, before adding that he was not pushing for an early vaccine for that reason, but because he wanted to “save a lot of lives”.

Incidentally, the same day, nearly 400 medical experts in the US wrote to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asking it to ensure that a Covid-19 vaccine was approved only after a transparent and rigorous process that was “devoid of political considerations”.

