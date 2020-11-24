scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Top news

Quixplained: The optimal temperature for storage of front-runner Covid-19 vaccines

Coronavirus vaccines: How are Covid-19 vaccines stored? Does India have the infrastructure to store the leading candidates from Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford? Take a look.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2020 11:11:19 am
covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 vaccine india, coronavirus vaccine, covid 19, coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine news, india coronavirus vaccine, covid 19 vaccine storage, cold storage, cold chain vaccineThe storage of a vaccine depends on the temperature they need to be kept at for their potency to remain intact.

There are several vaccines for Covid-19 in the works. As some enter the final stages of testing, the next big challenge is storage and transportation. The storage of a vaccine depends on the temperature they need to be kept at for their potency to remain intact. This varies with each vaccine candidate, even if they are developed using the same technology.

We look at the leading vaccines, their optimal temperature for storage, and whether India has the required cold chain.

Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine cold storage, Vaccine storage, Cold chain for vaccine, Indian Express Coronavirus vaccine: The storage of vaccines, and optimal temperatures for the leading Covid-19 candidates. Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine cold storage, Vaccine storage, Cold chain for vaccine, Indian Express Coronavirus vaccine: The temperature for storage of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine should be -60*C to -90*C. Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine cold storage, Vaccine storage, Cold chain for vaccine, Indian Express Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna’s candidate needs to be stored at -20*C. India has the required cold chain, but it is limited. Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine cold storage, Vaccine storage, Cold chain for vaccine, Indian Express Coronavirus vaccine: Russia’s Sputnik vaccine must be stored in -18*C. Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine cold storage, Vaccine storage, Cold chain for vaccine, Indian Express Coronavirus vaccine: The vaccine by AstraZeneca and Oxford is aiming for cold storage of +2*C to + 8*C. Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine cold storage, Vaccine storage, Cold chain for vaccine, Indian Express Coronavirus vaccine: Is it possible to develop vaccines that be stored in warmer temperatures?

Don’t miss from Quixplained | Socialising and Covid-19, amid the festive season

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement