Quixplained: The optimal temperature for storage of front-runner Covid-19 vaccines

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
There are several vaccines for Covid-19 in the works. As some enter the final stages of testing, the next big challenge is storage and transportation. The storage of a vaccine depends on the temperature they need to be kept at for their potency to remain intact. This varies with each vaccine candidate, even if they are developed using the same technology.
We look at the leading vaccines, their optimal temperature for storage, and whether India has the required cold chain.
Don’t miss from Quixplained | Socialising and Covid-19, amid the festive season
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.