Explained: What is the emergency use authorisation drugmakers are seeking for the Covid-19 vaccine?

American drugmaker Moderna said on Monday (November 30) that it was applying for emergency use authorisation for a vaccine that it has been developing. A few days ago, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had also made an application for emergency use authorisation for a vaccine it has developed in collaboration with BioNTech of Germany.

In India, Serum Institute of India, which has been testing a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, has said it is expecting to seek emergency use authorisation within the next two weeks.

What is emergency use authorisation (EUA)?

Vaccines, like medicines, require the approval of a regulatory authority before these can be administered. Even diagnostic tests or medical devices need to be approved before use. In India, the top regulatory authority is the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, or CDSCO.

In the case of vaccines, and also medicines, the approval is granted after an assessment of its safety and effectiveness, based on data generated from trials on animals and human beings. In fact, an approval from the regulator is required at every stage of these trials.

Obviously, this is a long process, designed to ensure that a medicine or vaccine is absolutely safe and effective. In fact, the fastest approval for any vaccine till now came about four and a half years after it was developed. This was for a vaccine for mumps, granted in the 1960s.

But in emergency situations, like the current one, regulatory authorities around the world have developed mechanisms to grant interim approvals to medicines, vaccines, and other medical products, if there is sufficient evidence to suggest that these are safe and effective, and would help in dealing with the emergency.

A final approval is granted only after the completion of the trials and analysis of complete data, but in the meanwhile, an emergency use authorisation enables the medicine or the vaccine to be used on the public.

EUAs are granted to medicines, vaccines, or other medical products only if they do not have any approved alternatives available in adequate quantities.

When can EUA be granted?

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the drug regulator in the United States, an EUA can be granted only after it has been determined that the “known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine” (or medicine).

In practical terms, this means that an application for EUA can be considered only after sufficient efficacy data from phase-3 trials had been generated. An EUA cannot be granted only on the basis of data from phase-1 or phase-2 trials.

For Covid-19 vaccines, the FDA has specified that it would consider an application for an EUA only if phase-3 efficacy data showed that it was at least 50 per cent effective in preventing the disease.

This data would need to be generated from “well over” 3,000 trial participants, “representing a high proportion of participants” who enrolled for the trials. These participants needed to be followed-up for any serious adverse effects for at least one month after all the dosages of the vaccine had been given.

Of course, data from phase-1 and phase-2 trials would also have to show that the vaccine was absolutely safe for human consumption.

Has EUA been granted earlier?

EUA is a relatively recent phenomenon.

According to Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States, the FDA granted its first EUA for civilian population in 2009. In an interview published on the school website in October, Sharfstein said the first EUA allowed the use of Tamiflu drug for infants and young children for the treatment of H1N1 infection.

Since then, several EUAs have been granted, for medicines, diagnostics, and medical devices and equipment, like ventilators or even PPEs, but never for a vaccine.

An EUA can be granted only when there is a declared public health emergency. The previous EUAs came during the emergencies like the ones triggered by the spread of the Ebola virus, Zika virus and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus.

Several EUAs have been granted during the current pandemic as well. Drugs like remdesivir or faviparir have received emergency use authorisation for treatment of Covid-19 disease in India as well. These drugs were approved for other ailments, but could not be administered to Covid-19 patients without going through extensive trials. However, they showed promise in limited testing, in certain specified conditions, and were therefore “repurposed” for Covid-19 patients through EUAs. Such EUAs have also generated a lot of debate.

What risks are involved in consuming products that have only been granted EUAs?

According to FDA, the public has to be informed that a certain medicine, vaccine or medical product has only been granted an EUA and not a full approval. In the case of Covid-19 vaccine, for example, people have to be informed about the known and potential benefits and risks, and the “extent to which such benefits or risks are unknown”, and that they have a right to refuse the vaccine.

Similar practices are expected to be followed in other countries, including India, as well. There has been an ongoing debate over whether people have the option to refuse taking the vaccine. Incidentally, no country has made vaccination compulsory for its people. Initially, all the vaccines are likely to be deployed on emergency use authorisations only. It may be several months or years before these vaccines get final approvals from their respective regulatory authorities.

