Covid-19 daily numbers explained: 1500 new cases; Maharashtra, Gujarat on top

Suspected navy personnel being tested at the newly installed testing center at Podar Hospital in Worli (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Suspected navy personnel being tested at the newly installed testing center at Podar Hospital in Worli (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

More than 1500 new cases of novel Coronavirus infection were detected on Sunday, with Maharashtra and Gujarat adding more than 350 cases each.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 infections had gone up to 17,187 by Sunday evening, when the last reports from all the state had come in. This was 1577 more than the previous day’s number of 15,610 around the same time. More cases would have been discovered overnight.

The last two days, Saturday and Sunday, saw a significant jump in the number of new cases being reported, after a few days of a moderate decline. A total of 1357 new cases had been discovered on Saturday.

Maharashtra now has 4200 cases, while Gujarat has added 644 new cases over the weekend to register a total of 1743 cases now.

At least 26 deaths were also reported from various states, with Maharashtra and Gujarat once again accounting for the maximum number of them. At least 15 deaths were reported from Maharashtra and five from Gujarat, when reports last came in on Sunday evening.

Maharasthra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are the top five states with maximum number of Coronavirus cases.

Here are ten states with most number of Coronavirus cases, as on Sunday evening

State Cases Maharashtra 4200 Delhi 2003 Gujarat 1743 Tamil Nadu 1477 Rajasthan 1416 Madhya Pradesh 1407 Uttar Pradesh 1100 Telangana 858 Andhra Pradesh 647 Kerala 401

