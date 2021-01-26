scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Continue strict measures to contain Covid-19 strains: experts

In an editorial for the journal Virulence, a group of scientists have called on governments to consider the continued use of strict control measures as the only way to reduce the evolution and spread of new Covid-19 variants.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 7:05:27 am
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of social distancing notice in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo: Eugene Hoshiko)

While Covid-19 vaccine deployment is now underway, a threat to vaccine effectiveness comes from other emerging strains, both existing — such as the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants — and those yet to come.

In an editorial for the journal Virulence, a group of scientists have called on governments to consider the continued use of strict control measures as the only way to reduce the evolution and spread of new Covid-19 variants.

The authors are experts in evolution, virology, infectious disease and genomics at the University of East Anglia (UEA), Earlham Institute and University of Minnesota. They warn that while governments are negotiating a “precarious balance” between saving the economy and preventing Covid-19 fatalities, stronger action now is the best way to mitigate against more serious outcomes from such virulent strains later.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They write that “continuing public health efforts to encourage vaccination as well as continued use of proper personal protective equipment (PPE), such as proper masking and maintaining safe social interactions, is of utmost importance”.

Coronavirus Explained
Click here for more

Source: University of East Anglia

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement