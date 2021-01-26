Continue strict measures to contain Covid-19 strains: experts

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of social distancing notice in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo: Eugene Hoshiko)

While Covid-19 vaccine deployment is now underway, a threat to vaccine effectiveness comes from other emerging strains, both existing — such as the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants — and those yet to come.

In an editorial for the journal Virulence, a group of scientists have called on governments to consider the continued use of strict control measures as the only way to reduce the evolution and spread of new Covid-19 variants.

The authors are experts in evolution, virology, infectious disease and genomics at the University of East Anglia (UEA), Earlham Institute and University of Minnesota. They warn that while governments are negotiating a “precarious balance” between saving the economy and preventing Covid-19 fatalities, stronger action now is the best way to mitigate against more serious outcomes from such virulent strains later.

They write that “continuing public health efforts to encourage vaccination as well as continued use of proper personal protective equipment (PPE), such as proper masking and maintaining safe social interactions, is of utmost importance”.

Source: University of East Anglia