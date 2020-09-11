New research: 1 in 100 Covid-19 patients found to have punctured lungs

A medical worker tends to a patient affected with Covid-19 in a Marseille hospital, southern France, Thursday, Sept.10, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

A study has found that one in 100 patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 develop a pneumothorax – a ‘punctured lung’.

Damage to the lungs can lead to a puncture, just like it happens in the inner tube of a tyre. As air leaks out of the puncture, it builds up in the cavity between the lung and chest wall, and causes the lung to collapse.

This typically affects very tall young men or older patients with sever under-lying lung disease.

Researchers observed Covid-19 patients not belonging to these two categories, but who had developed punctured lungs.

Data from 16 hospitals revealed an incidence of 0.91 per cent. Just under two-thirds (63 per cent) of patients with a punctured lung survived.

Source: University of Cambridge

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd