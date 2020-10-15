scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Transmission of Covid-19 from mother to baby: What new research shows

The study covered 101 babies born to Covid-19-positive mothers in two New York hospitals from March 13 to April 24.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2020 10:47:17 am
A doctor examines a pregnant woman at a district hospital in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)

A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics has found that transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from Covid positive mothers to babies is rare, if basic infection control practices are followed.

The findings suggest it may not be warranted to go for extensive measures like separating Covid-positive mothers from their new borns and avoiding breastfeeding.

The study covered 101 babies born to Covid-19-positive mothers in two New York hospitals from March 13 to April 24. Most of the babies roomed with their mothers, who were encourage to breastfeed but wore masks and washed hands and breasts with soap and water.

Only two of the new borns tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 but had no clinical evidence of illness.

Source: Columbia University

