New research: Covid-19 isolation impacted women more, survey finds

Relatives touch each other's hands through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting Covid-19 in Rome. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP, File)

A study in Canada has found that women are suffering more than men during the months of Covid-19 isolation, with poorer sleep and more anxiety, depression and trauma, while also feeling more empathetic than men. Conducted by University of Calgary researchers with the Hotchkiss Brain Institute, the study has been published in the journal Frontiers in Global Women’s Health.

The findings are based on an online survey of 573 Canadians (112 men and 459 women, mean age 25.9 years) between March 23 and June 7. In a statement on the research, the University of Calgary said more than 66% of the survey participants reported poor quality of sleep, more than 39% reported increased symptoms of insomnia, and anxiety and distress were increased in the whole sample. Sleep, depression and anxiety symptoms were more prevalent in women.

Source: University of Calgary