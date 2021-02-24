scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Quixplained: What are the new guidelines for international passengers travelling to India?

The new guidelines have been issued following an increase in reports of circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19, which have been found in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 6:33:44 pm
Coronavirus guidelines india, india covid-19 airport guidelines, UK Flights India covid-19, coronavirus guidelines India airport, indian express newsAs per the new protocols, all international passengers have to get tested and upload their negative test reports 72 hours prior to the flight.

The Centre has issued new guidelines for international passengers travelling to India. As per the new protocols, all international passengers have to get tested and upload their negative test reports 72 hours prior to the flight. The new guidelines have been issued following an increase in reports of circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19, which have been found in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

So what are the new guidelines?

All passengers are requested to undergo an RT-PCR test before their flight. If tested positive upon arrival, passengers will be asked to undergo isolotion. Airlines have been asked to identify passengers from or transiting through UK, Brazil and South Africa. People coming in contact with passengers from specified countries who have tested positive will also be put in institutional quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement