Quixplained: What are the new guidelines for international passengers travelling to India?

As per the new protocols, all international passengers have to get tested and upload their negative test reports 72 hours prior to the flight.

The Centre has issued new guidelines for international passengers travelling to India. As per the new protocols, all international passengers have to get tested and upload their negative test reports 72 hours prior to the flight. The new guidelines have been issued following an increase in reports of circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19, which have been found in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. So what are the new guidelines? All passengers are requested to undergo an RT-PCR test before their flight. If tested positive upon arrival, passengers will be asked to undergo isolotion. Airlines have been asked to identify passengers from or transiting through UK, Brazil and South Africa. People coming in contact with passengers from specified countries who have tested positive will also be put in institutional quarantine.

