India coronavirus numbers explained: Behind the unusual surge in Maharashtra cases

India coronavirus cases: Maharashtra is going through a slightly unusual surge in the coronavirus numbers in the last one week. The quantum of rise in the daily cases in the last few days has been much more than what the state has seen so far.

In the last two weeks, the number of new cases being detected has almost doubled, from a level of about 10,000 to more than 19,000 now. Till now, Maharashtra had been showing much slower progression, usually reporting cases within a small range for about a week or so, before finding a new level. Part of the reason for the rather big jump can again be found in the testing numbers, which has increased significantly in recent days. Till about a week back, the state was testing about 50,000 samples every day, but it has now risen to more than 70,000 samples. On Friday, more than 93,000 samples were tested in the state.

The growth in cases is happening not just in Pune and Mumbai, but also in other towns like Nagpur, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Solapur and Satara. The state already has 8.63 lakh people who have been infected with the virus till now.

A new computer modelling prediction from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research shows that if the current restrictions on economic activity and movement are all removed immediately, the cases in Maharashtra could rise to more than 70 lakh by December. Based on the results of this modelling, scientists from TIFR have advised the state government not to allow full attendance in the offices for the time being. They have also recommended that further easing up of restrictions should be delayed till November 1, while schools and colleges should be kept closed till January next year.

While Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are contributing the biggest numbers every day, the fastest growth is happening in relatively smaller states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand now has more than 48,000 cases, having added more than 12,000 cases in the last one week. Chhattisgarh has added more than 12,500 during the same time, and now has a total of about 40,000 cases. Chhattisgarh is currently growing at over 5.5 per cent every day, while Jharkhand is growing at 4.29 per cent.

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 863,062 19,218 625,773 26,311 Andhra Pradesh 476,506 10,776 370,163 4,276 Tamil Nadu 451,827 5,976 392,507 7,687 Karnataka 379,486 9,280 274,196 6,189 Uttar Pradesh 253,175 6,074 190,818 3,762 Delhi 185,220 2,914 161,865 4,513 West Bengal 174,659 2,978 147,553 3,452 Bihar 144,134 1,978 126,411 741 Telangana 138,395 2,511 104,603 877 Assam 121,225 2,891 92,718 345

Another state growing at a fast pace is Odisha which has been adding more than 3,200 cases every day for the last five days. The state already has more than 1.2 lakh people who have been infected till now, only marginally behind Assam which has the tenth highest caseload in the country.

On Friday, more than 86,000 new cases were discovered from across the country, the highest so far. The total number of infections crossed the 40-lakh mark on Friday. The last five lakh cases were added in just about a week. More than 31 lakh people, or about 77 per cent of all infected, have recovered from the disease so far, while the death count is now touching 70,000.

