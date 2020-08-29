India coronavirus numbers explained: All top ten states with maximum caseloads now have over one lakh infections

A health worker helps another to wear personnel protection equipment before taking nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 during a door to door test in Kusumpur village, on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam. (AP)

India coronavirus cases: With Assam joining the league on Friday, the top ten states with maximum caseloads now all have more than one lakh people infected with novel coronavirus.

Simultaneously, Mizoram discovered 29 new cases on Friday to take its confirmed infections beyond 1,000. With that, every state and union territory in the country, except Lakshadweep, now has at least 1,000 people who have been infected with the disease. Lakshadweep continues to remain completely untouched by the epidemic, with no case of infection having been reported from the islands so far.

Also on Friday, Andhra Pradesh crossed the four-lakh figure for confirmed infections and is all set to overtake Tamil Nadu in a couple of days to become the state with the second highest caseload in the country. After a few days of relative dip, Andhra Pradesh has once again started reporting more than 10,000 new cases every day, next only to Maharashtra, which has been discovering more than 14,000 cases for the last few days.

Assam numbers have risen sharply in the last one month, overtaking several states to get into the top ten group. Its caseload has increased by more than two and half times during this period, growing at almost 6 per cent per day, next only to Andhra Pradesh. But it has a very small death count. The death rate in Assam is less than 0.3 per cent, one of the lowest in the country.

Right now, the fastest growth is happening in Kerala, more than even Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Kerala numbers are growing at over 3.5 per cent per day, while the current national rate of growth is 2.18 per cent. A part of the reason for rapid rise in cases in Kerala has been an increase in testing. Kerala is now testing almost double the number of samples it was doing at the start of the month, as a result of which it has now been consistently reporting around 2,500 cases every day.

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 747,995 14,427 543,170 24,107 Tamil Nadu 409,238 5,996 349,682 7,050 Andhra Pradesh 403,616 10,526 303,711 3,714 Karnataka 318,752 8,960 227,018 5,387 Uttar Pradesh 213,824 5,405 157,879 3,294 Delhi 169,412 1,808 151,473 4,389 West Bengal 153,754 2,982 124,332 3,073 Bihar 130,848 1,998 112,445 674 Telangana 120,166 2,751 89,350 808 Assam 101,368 2,561 81,071 286

Another state which is witnessing a similar trend is Telangana, which had a woeful record on testing till the middle of June. It had stepped up testing after that and started to find many more cases. In the last couple of weeks, Telangana has started testing over 60,000 samples every day, and started to discover between 2,500 and 3,000 cases every day.

On Friday, the total number of tests conducted in India till now crossed the 40-million mark. Over 9.28 million samples were tested across the country on Friday, the second highest number ever. Last week, India had achieved one million test on a single day.

Only two other countries have carried out more diagnostic tests. China has conducted more than 90 million tests so far, while the United States has done a little more than 80 million.

On Friday, more than 76,000 cases were detected all over the country, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 34.63 lakh, out of which 26.48 lakh, or over 76 per cent, have recovered from the disease so far. The death count has gone beyond 62,500.

