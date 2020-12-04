Explained: Can Covid-19 impact the hearts of children? 

A child runs down a hall. (AP Photo: Gregory Bull, Representational)

Through the pandemic, cases have been reported of myocardial injury — the death of myocardial cells in the heart. While most of these patients with myocardial injury had pre-existing cardiovascular disease, a case has now been reported of a two-month-old infant who had reversible myocardial injury and heart failure, similar to Covid-19-related heart issues seen in adults.

The child, a Covid-19 patient, recovered with normal heart functions, scientists have reported in the journal JACC: Case Reports.

In the infant, an ECG showed myocardial injury due to Covid-19 infection, and heart failure symptoms exacerbated by the infection. 📣 Follow Express Explained on Telegram

The researchers said it shows the potential for reversible myocardial injury in infants with Covid.

Source: American College of Cardiology

