Friday, December 04, 2020
Explained: Can Covid-19 impact the hearts of children? 

A case has now been reported of a two-month-old infant who had reversible myocardial injury and heart failure, similar to Covid-19-related heart issues seen in adults.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2020 8:12:37 am
A child runs down a hall. (AP Photo: Gregory Bull, Representational)

Through the Covid-19 pandemic, cases have been reported of myocardial injury — the death of myocardial cells in the heart. While most of these patients with myocardial injury had pre-existing cardiovascular disease, a case has now been reported of a two-month-old infant who had reversible myocardial injury and heart failure, similar to Covid-19-related heart issues seen in adults.

The child, a Covid-19 patient, recovered with normal heart functions, scientists have reported in the journal JACC: Case Reports.

In the infant, an ECG showed myocardial injury due to Covid-19 infection, and heart failure symptoms exacerbated by the infection. 📣 Follow Express Explained on Telegram

The researchers said it shows the potential for reversible myocardial injury in infants with Covid.

Source: American College of Cardiology

