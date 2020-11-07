New research: Covid-19 can make tinnitus worse

Tinnitus is a common condition that causes the perception of noise or ringing in the ears and head (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Tinnitus is a common condition that causes the perception of noise or ringing in the ears and head. New research has found that tinnitus is being exacerbated by Covid-19 — and also by the measures against the infection.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health. It was led by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK, with support from the British Tinnitus Association and the American Tinnitus Association.

The study covered 3,103 people with tinnitus from 48 countries, mostly from the UK and the US. It found that 40% of those displaying symptoms of Covid-19 simultaneously experience a worsening of their tinnitus. Although the study focused on people with pre-existing tinnitus, a small number of participants also reported that their condition was initially triggered by developing Covid-19 symptoms. This suggests that tinnitus could be a Covid symptom in some cases.

The new study also found that a large proportion of people believe their tinnitus is being made worse by social distancing measures. As many as 46% of UK respondents said that lifestyle changes had negatively impacted their tinnitus, compared to 29% in North America.

Source: Anglia Ruskin University

