Covfefe to Volfefe: A way to track Trump’s Twitter impact on markets

Soon after midnight on May 31, 2017, United States President Donald Trump posted one his most talked-about tweets: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”. The tweet didn’t make much sense, but the non-existent word “covfefe” opened up a universe of interpretations, jokes, and memes.

For the many critics of Trump, “covfefe” rapidly became the symbol of his incoherent and erratic behaviour, which they said raised questions about the handling of both the President and of his Twitter account. A month later, a Democratic Congressman introduced legislation titled The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement Act (or Covfefe) Act, aimed at including the US President’s social media posts under the purview of the Presidential Records Act of 1978.

Now, more than two years later, J P Morgan, one of the largest investment banks in the world, has published a research paper introducing the “Volfefe Index”, which seeks to track the effect of President Trump’s tweets on financial markets.

The Volfefe Index

A standout feature of Trump’s Twitter presence is the sheer volume of his tweets. According to the paper, published September 6, Trump has produced more than 10,000 tweets since taking office. More importantly, the pace of tweeting has accelerated in recent months to over a dozen non-retweets a day on his personal account.

What the analysis revealed too, was that “the subject of these tweets has increasingly turned toward market-moving topics, most prominently trade and monetary policy”.

According to J P Morgan’s analysts, there is now “strong evidence that tweets have increasingly moved US (interest) rates markets immediately after publication”. It is noteworthy that Trump’s twitter activity peaks between 12 noon and 3 pm — a timeframe when it can move the markets the most.

But, given the volume of daily tweets — an average of 10 since the start of 2016 — how does one know which tweet is likely to move the market and which isn’t?

Hence, the Volfefe Index, “which analyzes a rolling sample of recent tweets to judge how impactful the President’s remarks have been on volatility in US interest rates”.

The analysts concede that “such an exercise is necessarily quite approximate”, but claim that it nonetheless gives insight into the extent to which the President’s remarks contribute to market uncertainty.

Market-moving tweets

Analysts have defined “market-moving” tweets as those that are followed by half a basis point change in US government bond yields within five minutes of the tweet’s publication. According to this metric, as Chart 1 shows, the frequency of such tweets has been going up sharply.

The analysts also tried to deduce the keywords that featured in such market-moving tweets. In the list that they drew up, ‘China’, ‘billion’, ‘products’ came out on top, followed by ‘dollars’, ‘tariffs’ and ‘trade’, and then ‘inflation’, ‘economy’ and ‘reserve’.

How effective?

Chart 2 shows how the Volfefe Index helps identify the frequency of market-moving tweets during market hours. On the whole, the J P Morgan model found that only 146 tweets out of roughly 4,000 non-retweets occurring during market hours from 2018-present were market-moving ones.