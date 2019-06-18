Countries reducing n-warheads but modernising arsenals: report

A report by a think-thank has found that the worldwide total of nuclear warheads has decreased since 2018 but countries are modernising their nuclear arsenals. The 2019 Yearbook of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which is part-funded by the Swedish government, said that nine nuclear-armed countries (including India) had a total of some 13,865 nuclear weapons at the start of 2019, which is a decrease of 600 nuclear weapons from 14,465 at the start of 2018. Figures for North Korea were not added to the total on account of uncertainty.

The report separately counts “deployed warheads” (warheads placed on missiles or located on bases with operational forces) and “other warheads” (stored or reserve warheads and retired warheads awaiting dismantlement). For India, it gives a figure of 130-140 “other warheads” in 2019, the same as in 2018.

Of the 13,865 nuclear weapons, 3,750 are deployed with operational forces and nearly 2,000 of these are kept in a state of high operational alert, SPRI said. It attributed the decrease mainly to Russia and the US—which together still account for over 90 per cent of all nuclear weapons—further reducing their strategic nuclear forces pursuant to the implementation of the 2010 Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) while also making unilateral reductions. SIPRI added, however, that both Russia and the US have extensive and expensive programmes under way to replace and modernize their nuclear warheads, missile and aircraft delivery systems, and nuclear weapon production facilities.

Tip for Reading List | When race is taken as ‘science’

Last year, British science journalist Angela Saini’s widely acclaimed Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong — and the New Research That’s Rewriting the Story examined sexism in science and used scientific arguments to counter various patriarchal notions. Now, in Superior: The Return of Race Science, Saini looks at another misconception in science — that race is a biological entity.

Engaging with scientists and historians around the world, Saini explores the concept of race, and how it evolved. Even great scientists looked at race as a scientific characteristic and white people at the top of the hierarchy. Charles Darwin saw “gradations between the ‘highest men of the highest races and the lowest savages’… Men were above women and white races above others.” Carl Linnaeus, who pioneered the globally standardised format for biological names, placed humans into four categories identified with colour — red (the Americas), white (Europe), yellow (Asia) and black (Africa).

After World War II, scientists made an effort to move away from race science. “Scientists have reached general agreement in recognising that mankind is one: that all men belong to the same species, Homo sapiens,” read a statement in 1950 by 100 scientists, policymakers and diplomats, brought together by UNESCO.

Saini argues that white supremacists continued to study race science in the shadows, and it is now witnessing a revival. In its review of the book, The Guardian cites the example of Richard Spencer, president of the white supremacist organisation National Policy Institute. “Authoritarian leaders around the world look to people like this and to their underlying race ‘scientists’ to add intellectual ballast to their prejudice on issues ranging from equality to immigration,” The Guardian review says.