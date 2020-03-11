Explained: Here’s why washing your hands can prevent coronavirus

According to the CDC, keeping your hands clean is among the most important steps to prevent infection. (AP Photo: Brynn Anderson) According to the CDC, keeping your hands clean is among the most important steps to prevent infection. (AP Photo: Brynn Anderson)

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and UNICEF have endorsed the practice of washing hands frequently, and for at least 20 seconds, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

How exactly does washing hands with soap help?

Several infections are a result of bacteria and viruses that can be picked up by touching contaminated surfaces. According to the CDC, keeping your hands clean is among the most important steps to prevent infection.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes coronavirus, is not airborne but is transmitted through droplets that are released when an infected individual coughs or sneezes. There’s a high probability of infection if you touch a contaminated surface before touching your mouth, eyes or nose. While droplets may dry off in some time, it does not necessarily mean the virus is not active.

Therefore, washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds has been recommended as it helps in getting rid of the virus and prevents infection.

How does soap and water help in preventing coronavirus?

In a detailed Twitter thread, Palli Thordarson, Professor of Chemistry at the University of New South Wales, has said most viruses are made up of proteins, RNA and lipids. The proteins are a key building block for the virus, and help it replicate itself in the body. The lipids, on the other hand, form a coat around the virus thereby protecting it while it spreads and invades cells. Together, the RNA, proteins and lipids self-assemble to form the virus. While it’s otherwise not easy to break this structure down, the virus falls apart when soap and water are used, as a result of which it detaches from the skin and is washed away.

Further, viruses interact differently with different surfaces. For instance, they form stronger bonds with wood, fabric and skin and are therefore harder to remove than from a porcelain or steel surface.

“The skin is an ideal surface for a virus! It is ‘organic’ and the proteins and fatty acids in the dead cells on the surface interact with the virus through both hydrogen bonds and the ‘fat-like’ hydrophilic interactions,” Thordarson said.

“Wash Your Hands” is written on a mail box in Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 10, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Brian Snyder) “Wash Your Hands” is written on a mail box in Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 10, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Brian Snyder)

As the skin is a relatively rougher surface, filled with crevices and nooks, it is important to spend at least 20 seconds washing your hands to make sure the virus leaves the surface.

Thordarson says water alone may not help wash off the virus as it will only compete with the strong “glue-like interactions between the skin and virus”.

The fat-like substances contained in soap allow it to dissolve the glue that holds the virus together, thereby breaking down its structure. “The soap also outcompetes the interactions between the virus and the skin surface. Soon the viruses get detached and fall apart like a house of cards due to the combined action of the soap and water. The virus is gone!”.

Thordarson maintains that alcohol-based disinfectants and sanitisers can also be used, but nothing beats soap and water. “Nearly all antibacterial products contain alcohol and some soap and this does help killing viruses. But some also include ‘active’ bacterial killing agents, like triclosan. Those, however, do basically nothing to the virus!”

According to Global Handwashing, disease-causing germs lodge themselves in dirt, grease and natural oils on the surface of your hands, which cannot be dislodged with water alone. It also says that all soaps are equally effective at removing germs, which means there is not much difference between regular and soaps advertised as “anti-bacterial”.

