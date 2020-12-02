Quixplained: How a vaccine travels from factory to syringe

Vaccines need to be kept at specific temperatures to retain their potency.

Transportation of vaccines, including for the novel , is not easy. From the manufacturer to the health centre, vaccines need to be kept at specific temperatures to retain their potency. In excessive heat, light or cold, vaccines can be damaged. The transport, storage and handling of a potential vaccine are critical aspects of its administration.

Given India is a vast, hot country, this exercise poses to be a big challenge. India has a 28,000-unit cold storage network that is used for the government’s universal immunisation programme. However, no company currently has the capability or capacity to transport vaccines colder than -25 degrees Celsius. However, there are several vaccine candidates in the works in the country which could withstand higher temperatures which suit India.

In anticipation of the arrival of a vaccine for , the government has started to identify additional cold chain storage facilities for the expected enormous volumes that will be needed to inoculate Indians.

Here’s a look at how a vaccine travels, from factory to syringe:

