Quixplained: When will a Covid-19 vaccine be ready? A look at the progress of top candidates

Coronavirus vaccine: When will a vaccine for Covid-19 be available?

Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine: Nearly nine months into the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is a global race to develop a vaccine to control the transmission of the disease. There are 182 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical trials across the world. Of these, 36 are in clinical trials and nine in final states of human trials. In India, there are at least eight candidates being developed, two of which have entered phase II trials.

The most talked about vaccines are being developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University; Pfizer and BioNTech; Johnson and Johnson; Sanofi along with GlaxoSmithKline; and Novavax. Gamaleya Institute in the Russian city of Moscow has already developed a vaccine that is being administered to its population. Similarly, there are three vaccines that have been approved for use in China; one of these has been given emergency authorisation in the United Arab Emirates.

Coronavirus vaccine: What is the status of Covid-19 vaccines? Coronavirus vaccine: What is the status of Covid-19 vaccines?

Coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate is expected to be available by November or December 2020. Coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate is expected to be available by November or December 2020.

Coronavirus vaccine: A look at Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine candidates. Coronavirus vaccine: A look at Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine candidates.

Coronavirus vaccine: What about the Chinese and Russian vaccines? Coronavirus vaccine: What about the Chinese and Russian vaccines?

Coronavirus vaccine: A look at the development of Covid-19 vaccines in India. Coronavirus vaccine: A look at the development of Covid-19 vaccines in India.

Coronavirus vaccine: The Russian vaccine might become the first available shot in India. Coronavirus vaccine: The Russian vaccine might become the first available shot in India.

Coronavirus vaccine: The Covid-19 vaccine story so far. Coronavirus vaccine: The Covid-19 vaccine story so far.

Don’t miss from Quixplained | Can singing increase Covid-19 risk?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd