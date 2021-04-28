Covid-19 vaccine registration for 18-44 age group begins today: all you need to know

When can those between 18-44 years of age register for vaccination? Where does one have to register?

Those in the age group of 18-44 years can register from April 28; the registrations will open from 4:00 pm onwards. You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link http://www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. Alternatively, you can also register for vaccination through the Aarogya Setu App.

Can I book my appointment for vaccination from April 28?

No. The link is open only for registration. The appointments or scheduling of vaccination will be available from May 1 onwards.

Can I get a vaccination without an appointment?

The government says that citizens aged 18-44 years should mandatorily register themselves and schedule appointments online before vaccination. On-spot registration or walk-in facility is currently not allowed at private hospitals for the 18-44 years age group.

Will I get an appointment after May 1?

From May 1, state governments and private hospitals will procure 50 percent of total doses directly from the open market to vaccinate the 18-44 year age group. The availability of slots will depend on the availability of doses.

Due to limited doses, several states will have their own priority groups within the 18-44 years age group. This state-specific information will soon get reflected on the Co-win when you can make appointments.

Is there any registration charge to be paid?

No, there is no registration charge.

How many people can be registered in the Co-WIN portal through one mobile number?

Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number.

Can I register for vaccination without an Aadhaar card?

Yes, you can register on the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proofs: Aadhaar card ; Driving License; PAN card; Passport; Pension Passbook; NPR Smart Card; and Voter ID (EPIC).

Is vaccination free at all vaccination centres?

Currently, vaccination is free at government hospitals and charged at INR 250 in private hospitals for citizens aged 45 years and above. This will cease to exist from May 1, and even those above the age of 45 years will have to pay at private facilities that cost fixed by the private hospital.

For people between 18 to 44 years, the States will announce the policy relating to payment. Most states have announced that they will offer it for free at government centres.

However, at private vaccination sites, the cost will be decided by the private hospitals and you can see the price of each vaccine at the time of booking.

Can I check the price of the vaccine?

Yes. The system from May 1 will show the price of the vaccine below the name of the vaccination centre at the time of scheduling an appointment.

Can I choose the vaccine?

Yes. The System will show the vaccine being administered in each vaccination centre at the time of scheduling an appointment. Citizens can choose the vaccination centre as per their choice of vaccine being administered However, the choice will not be available at the Government facilities.

What are the options if one citizen is aged 45 or above and another is aged 18 or above?

If one citizen is aged 45 or above and another citizen is aged 18 to 44 years and both want to schedule a combined appointment, then only private paid vaccination centres or vaccination centres as per state’s policy will be made available. However, it may happen that some hospitals which are catering to people with 45 years or more may not allow the booking of appointments for people with lesser age. In that case you may make bookings one by one.

If I am Covid-19 positive, when can I get my vaccine shot?

The centre has specified three categories of temporary contraindications. For people in these categories, vaccination is to be deferred for four-eight weeks after recovery. These categories are: persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection; Covid-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-Cov-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma; and acutely unwell and hospitalised — with or without intensive care — patients due to “any illness”.