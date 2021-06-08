Coronavirus vaccinations for 18-year-olds and above: All you wanted to know

I am above 18 years of age, will I be vaccinated for free?

Yes, from June 21, every citizen above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated free of cost. However, this free vaccination can be availed only at vaccination centres run by the state governments and the central government.

After the policy changed the last time with effect from May 1, states could procure vaccines for the 18-44 age group, and administer them for free at centres run by the state governments. And only the three priority groups — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age 45 years — were vaccinated for free at central government vaccination centres.

This will change with effect from June 21 — both state and central vaccination centres will administer vaccines free of cost, irrespective of age.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

So does this mean that if I go to a private vaccination centre, I will have to pay?

Yes. People of all ages will have to pay to avail of vaccination services at private centres.

However, the cost of the vaccine will be decided beforehand, and the private centres can charge only Rs 150 as service charge over and above this price.

The total cost of the vaccination — including both the cost of the vaccine and the private centre’s/hospital’s service charge — will be displayed on the Co-WIN portal at the time you book your slot.

A vaccination drive by the Thane Municipal Corporation in the Yeoor forest range. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi) A vaccination drive by the Thane Municipal Corporation in the Yeoor forest range. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

How many doses will be made available free of cost across the country?

As per the new policy, 75 per cent of the total doses manufactured by the vaccine companies will be procured directly by the Centre. This entire quantity will be distributed among states — to be administered for free to citizens above the age of 18 years.

For example, if India’s daily vaccine production — which at the moment is mainly what is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) — is 30 lakh doses, 22.5 lakh of these doses (75 per cent of the total) will be procured by the Centre and distributed to states to be administered for free.

And can a state procure extra doses from the manufacturers to conduct additional vaccinations?

No. From June 21, states will no longer have any role in the procurement of vaccines. All doses administered by the states will be free and will be exclusively supplied by the Centre.

Therefore, the supplies of vaccines to all states taken together will only be limited to 75 per cent of the total doses made available by the vaccine companies to the Centre.

What quantity of vaccine doses will be made available to the private hospitals?

Private hospitals will have exclusive access to the remaining 25 per cent of the total doses manufactured in the country. Therefore, one out of every four doses available in the market will be exclusively set aside for private hospitals.

It can be expected that the more well-off sections of society who can afford to pay for their vaccination, or who may not want to be in queue for a free shot at a government centre, might patronise the private hospitals.

Also in Explained | Covid-19 and children — An expert answers all your questions

Will foreign vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson — as and when they are available in India — will also be administered free of cost at government vaccination centres?

No supply agreements have been finalised by the Indian government yet with these three American vaccine manufacturers.

The government is still studying the specific conditions put by these pharma majors, and any decisions on procurement and availability will be announced only after the final agreements are signed.