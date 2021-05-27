Coronavirus vaccination regimen in India: A Quixplained

Updated: May 27, 2021 7:21:52 am
More than 20 crore Indians have been vaccination against Covid-19, with at least 15.71 crore having taken their first dose and 4.35 crore their second, data from the Ministry of Health showed on Thursday. Amid the second wave of the pandemic, a limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines has led to a slow rollout.
How long can you afford to wait for the first or second dose, and how does that change if you are infected with Covid-19 during the wait? Take a look at the vaccination regimen followed by India.
India has largely been administering two vaccines, Covishield (AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).
