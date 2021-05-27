scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Most read

Coronavirus vaccination regimen in India: A Quixplained

Coronavirus vaccination: How long can you afford to wait for the first or second dose, and how does that change if you are infected with Covid-19 during the wait? Take a look at the vaccination regimen followed by India.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2021 7:21:52 am
Coronavirus vaccination: A limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines has led to a slow rollout in India.

More than 20 crore Indians have been vaccination against Covid-19, with at least 15.71 crore having taken their first dose and 4.35 crore their second, data from the Ministry of Health showed on Thursday. Amid the second wave of the pandemic, a limited supply of Covid-19 vaccines has led to a slow rollout.

How long can you afford to wait for the first or second dose, and how does that change if you are infected with Covid-19 during the wait? Take a look at the vaccination regimen followed by India.

Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, Covaxin, Covishield, India coronavirus vaccination When to take dose 2 of Covid-19 vaccine Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, Covaxin, Covishield, India coronavirus vaccination When to take dose 1 after testing Covid-19 positive Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, Covaxin, Covishield, India coronavirus vaccination Does testing positive after dose 1 affect your dose 2 schedule? Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, Covaxin, Covishield, India coronavirus vaccination Should you worry if dose 2 is unavailable for or mix the two vaccines? Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, Covaxin, Covishield, India coronavirus vaccination Other Negvac recommendations

India has largely been administering two vaccines, Covishield (AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

Also read |Quixplained: What is mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ seen in Covid-19 patients?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x