Explained: Role of dogs in detecting coronavirus– useful, yet miles to go

In the last one month, two groups of scientists have reported separate findings on sniffer dogs detecting coronavirus infection in humans. Both papers have reported remarkable accuracy, at over 90 per cent. These are not the first two studies on what has been the subject of research and experimentation during the pandemic — and even before, with dogs trained to detect other diseases as well as drugs and explosives.

So, are dogs the future in coronavirus testing? The evidence so far indicates that they may indeed be useful in identifying potentially infected people in crowds, helping reduce the numbers that would need to undergo conventional tests — which would still be necessary.

What are these new studies?

In April, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and collaborators published a study in the journal PLOS One describing how trained dogs — eight Labrador retrievers and a Belgian Malinois — identified urine samples from patients who were positive for SARS-CoV-2, and discerned them from samples that were negative for the virus. They detected positive samples with 96 per cent accuracy, but their ability to detect false negatives was lower.

Also Explained | Structural details of how coronavirus variants escape immune response

And last week, researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and collaborators released a preprint of the findings of a year-long study funded by the UK government. They reported that six trained dogs could identify odour samples from infected people with up to 94 per cent accuracy, and uninfected people with up to 92 per cent accuracy.

Does coronavirus have a smell?

Waste products from infected people do have a distinctive smell, various studies have found. Our urine, saliva and sweat release chemicals called volatile organic compounds. These compounds have different odours depending on whether a person is infected with coronavirus or not.

Last December, French scientists had published yet another study on dogs detecting coronavirus, in PLOS One.

“When the virus replicates or make the cell produce its ‘toxic’ molecules, specific molecules are produced and they have to leave the body as metabolites or catabolites,” Professor Dominque Grandjean of the National Veterinary School of Alfort, France, who led the French study, told The Indian Express by email in December. “It has been demonstrated that in the exhaled air we could find molecules that are specific to SARS-CoV-2, like an olfactory signature…” he said.

Also Explained | How anally delivered oxygen could one day save lives

Besides dogs, the UK study also used sensors — called organic semi-conducting sensors — that could distinguish between odours from people with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, and uninfected individuals.

Why dogs?

Because they can detect these smells, which humans cannot. According to Medical Detection Dogs, which trained the dogs for the UK study, a dog’s sense of smell is elevated due to the complex structure of its nose.

Several studies have reported how dogs have identified disease with their sense of smell. A 2004 study in BMJ reported that trained dogs correctly identified urine samples of patients with bladder cancer on 22 out of 54 occasions. Medical Detection Dogs cites evidence that trained dogs may be able to detect Parkinson’s disease years before the onset of symptoms. A 2019 study in the Lancet described how dogs identified malaria-infected children in Gambia from their foot odours.

For coronavirus, Dubai Airport last year became the world’s first to deploy dogs to detect such infection among passengers. Finland and Lebanon have conducted trials at airports where dogs have detected the infection in sweat samples from passengers.

How were the new studies carried out?

In the US study, the dogs were trained to respond to urine samples from SARS-CoV-2 positive patients and discern positive from negative samples. After three weeks, all nine dogs were able to identify SARS-CoV-2 positive samples. However, they sometimes responded to negative samples too.

In the UK study, odour samples were collected from over 3,000 individuals — 1,000 positive and 2,000 negative. A double-blind trial was then conducted with the dogs. The 94 per cent accuracy they showed in detecting positive cases compares with 97.2 per cent for the standard RT-PCR test.

Mathematical modelling based on these findings estimated how the dogs would perform in a real-life setting. The modelling suggested that trained sniffers could screen over 300 passengers in an airport within 30 minutes.

Does that mean that dogs can be an alternative to RT-PCR tests?

The UK study authors offer it as a complement rather than a substitute. A statement from LSHTM suggests that once the dogs have sniffed out potentially infected passengers in an airport, only these would need to take RT-PCR tests for confirmation. The modelling found that this approach — trained dogs plus a confirmatory PCR test — will be able to detect nearly 91 per cent of infections in both symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers. That is twice the proportion that would be detected by isolating symptomatic cases only.

Again, these studies were conducted in a trial setting where the dogs were trained in a controlled environment. Beyond the modelling in the UK study, the effectiveness of trained dogs is yet to be determined in a real-world setting.

Last November, Nature published an article on the possible role of sniffer dogs in detecting coronavirus. It quoted veterinary neurologist Holger Volk, who is leading such a study in Germany, as saying: “No one is saying they (dogs) can replace a PCR machine, but they could be very promising.”