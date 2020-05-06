Coronavirus numbers explained: Why Tamil Nadu is latest cause for worry

On Tuesday, India added 2949 new cases of novel Coronavirus cases, and was now within touching distance of reaching 50,000 confirmed infections On Tuesday, India added 2949 new cases of novel Coronavirus cases, and was now within touching distance of reaching 50,000 confirmed infections

For the last few days, Tamil Nadu has been adding to its Coronavirus numbers at a very fast pace, its number has nearly doubled in the last one week, from 2058 to 4058. The state reported over 500 new cases on each of the last two days and was the single biggest contributor to the national numbers after Maharashtra.

Unlike some other states like Punjab or West Bengal, where the sudden surge in the numbers in recent days could be attributed to specific reasons, it is not clear what is causing the rise in numbers in Tamil Nadu. After all, the number of new cases were increasing at a much more modest rate in Tamil Nadu earlier. Its previous doubling had taken 17 days.

State Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Maharashtra 15525 984 617 Gujarat 6245 441 368 Delhi 5104 206 64 Tamil Nadu 4058 508 33 Rajasthan 3095 97 89 Madhya Pradesh 3049 107 176 Uttar Pradesh 2880 114 56 Andhra Pradesh 1717 67 34 Punjab 1451 219 25 West Bengal 1344 85 140

Just in the first five days of this month, India has discovered more than 15,000 cases, which is threatening to reverse gains made in limiting the spread of the disease in April. And this surge has nothing to do with the relaxation in lockdown restrictions that have been given since May 4. The trend originates before the relaxations came into effect, and in any case the impact of the relaxation would become evident only after a lag of about a week or ten days. The current surge that we are seeing is spontaneous, and an indicator of the fact that the second half of the earlier lockdown phase was not as effective in restricting the spread of the disease as the first half was.

On Tuesday, Gujarat crossed the 6000-figure mark, while Delhi reached 5000 and Madhya Pradesh 3000. Incidentally, Gujarat reported 49 deaths on Tuesday, the most that any state has done on any single day till now. Thirty nine of those deaths happened in Ahmedabad, which too is the highest single-day number for any city. On its worst day, Maharashtra had reported 37 deaths, while Mumbai had 27 on one day.

With the death numbers crossing 350 in Gujarat, the state restricted the information it was giving out about its dead till now in the daily bulletins. Age, and pre-existing illness details that the state had been including in its bulletins — in fact, Gujarat was only one of three states to be doing so — have been stopped.

