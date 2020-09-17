New research: Sleep apnoea may increase risk for Covid-19 patients

The review found evidence to suggest that many patients who presented to intensive care had obstructive sleep apnoea. (Representational Image)

Among various factors that make certain groups of people more vulnerable to severe Covid-19 outcomes, here’s one more: obstructive sleep apnoea. This is a condition that causes a pause in breathing, where a person is asleep.

A new study has found that people diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnoea could be at increased risk of adverse outcomes from Covid-19.

The study, from the University of Warwick, is published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews.

The conclusion is drawn from a systematic review of studies that reported outcomes for Covid-19 patients who were also diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnoea. The researchers flagged the need to further investigate the impact of the virus on those with the sleep condition and to better identify those currently undiagnosed with it.

The systematic review looked at 18 studies up to June 2020 — eight mainly related to the risk of death for Covid-19, and 10 related to sleep apnoea.

The review found evidence to suggest that many patients who presented to intensive care had obstructive sleep apnoea.

