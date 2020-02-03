Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly 15k cases worldwide, still mostly in one China province

The WHO update for February 1 mentions the first death reported outside of China, in the Philippines. The patient was a close contact of the first patient confirmed in the Philippines. (File/AP) The WHO update for February 1 mentions the first death reported outside of China, in the Philippines. The patient was a close contact of the first patient confirmed in the Philippines. (File/AP)

The number of cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection had approached 15,000 by February 2. Daily figures from the World Health Organization and a real-time dashboard of Johns Hopkins University also show that the count trebled from 2,000 to 6,000 in three days (January 26-29) and more than doubled in the next four days (January 29-February 2).

Source: WHO & Johns Hopkins University. Source: WHO & Johns Hopkins University.

There have been 305 deaths while 348 of the patients have recovered. The WHO update for February 1 mentions the first death reported outside of China, in the Philippines. The patient was a close contact of the first patient confirmed in the Philippines.

Of the latest count of 14,628 cases, China accounts for 14,480 (14,451 in mainland China and the rest in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau). The outbreak is still largely centred around Hubei Province, of which Wuhan city is the capital. In China, about 60% of all cases have been reported from Hubei.

Until February 1, there were 132 cases identified outside China. Of these, 14 were due to secondary transmission outside China, the WHO said. Of the remaining cases, at least 101 patients had travelled to China in the 14 days before illness onset. Of the 81 for whom the exact destination in China was known, all had travelled to Hubei province.

