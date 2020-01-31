Coronavirus outbreak: Confirmed cases cross 6,000, count doubles in two days

Confirmed cases in China include cases in Hong Kong (8), Macau (7) and Taipei (8). In addition to the 5,997 confirmed cases, China had 9,239 suspected cases until January 29. Confirmed cases in China include cases in Hong Kong (8), Macau (7) and Taipei (8). In addition to the 5,997 confirmed cases, China had 9,239 suspected cases until January 29.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection has more than doubled in two days, a comparison of the World Health Organization (WHO) daily situation reports shows. From 2,798 cases on January 2,798 cases on January 27, the count rose to 6,065 on January 29, the date of the latest WHO situation report on Thursday afternoon, India time.

Source: Based on WHO data Source: Based on WHO data

In China, which has suffered the bulk of the outbreak, the number of cases more than doubled from 2,741 on January 27 to 5,994 on January 29. Confirmed cases in China include cases in Hong Kong (8), Macau (7) and Taipei (8). In addition to the 5,997 confirmed cases, China had 9,239 suspected cases until January 29. There have been 32 deaths so far, all in China.

Globally, the geographical spread has grown over the last few days. On January 27, the 37 confirmed cases outside of India had been detected in 11 countries. By January 29, when the number of cases outside of China had reached 68, the outbreak had spread to 15 countries. Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Germany joined the list of countries with at least one confirmed case on January 28, followed by the United Arab Emirates on January 29. There are four confirmed cases in the UAE, all in individuals travelling from Wuhan city in China.

The count of 68 cases outside China does not include the first confirmed case in India, which was announced on Thursday, January 30.

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App