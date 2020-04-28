Coronavirus numbers explained: Telangana shows a dip in numbers

The top five states continue to contribute over 70 per cent of countries’ new cases. The top five states continue to contribute over 70 per cent of countries’ new cases.

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day fatality figure of 27 on Monday, as the total number of dead across the country rose to at least 918.

Across the country, 1515 new cases of Coronavirus infection were discovered till reports last came in on Monday evening, taking the total number to confirmed cases to 29,362. More than 6800 of these have already recovered and discharged from hospitals. Maharashtra contributed 522 of the new cases while Gujarat had 247.

Gujarat, which has been witnessing a spurt in both the number of cases as well as deaths in the last few days, reported another 11 deaths on Monday, taking its total to 164, the maximum in the country apart from Maharashtra.

The number of confirmed cases crossed 3000 in Delhi, but no deaths have been reported from the city for the last two days. The Capital now has 3108 cases and 54 deaths.

There has been a sudden dip in the number of new cases emerging from Telangana for the last few days. Among states with a large number of cases, only Kerala has added numbers at this slow pace. There were just two new cases in Telangana on Monday, which took its tally to 1003. On the previous day, there were 11 cases and before that seven cases. The state hasn’t reported any deaths in the last four days.

State Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Maharashtra 8590 522 369 Gujarat 3548 247 264 Delhi 3108 190 54 Rajasthan 2199 14 50 Madhya Pradesh 2165 75 110 Uttar Pradesh 1986 113 31 Tamil Nadu 1937 52 24 Andhra Pradesh 1177 80 31 Telangana 1003 2 25 West Bengal 613 27 21

On the other hand, there has been a slight spurt in numbers in West Bengal and Bihar. West Bengal has almost doubled its numbers in the last one week, from 318 on April 20 to 613 now. Bihar, which till recently, had been reporting cases in single digits, has seen its numbers jump from 170 on April 23 to 346 on Monday evening.

The top five states continue to contribute over 70 per cent of countries’ new cases. On Monday, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the states which reported the maximum number of cases, accounted for 1152 of the 1515 new cases, or 76 per cent. If the daily increase from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar was also added, the top seven states accounted for 85 per cent all new cases.

