Coronavirus numbers explained: A surge in the Northeast

A child of a migrant worker on board a Shramik Special train. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) A child of a migrant worker on board a Shramik Special train. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Their numbers might not be very big as of now, but the northeastern states reported a big surge in the novel Coronavirus cases on Monday. Tripura added more than 100 cases in a single day, while the number of infections in Arunachal Pradesh increased from 4 to 20, and that in Manipur from 78 to 83.

Assam and Tripura have been the most affected states in the region. Assam, in fact, is one of the fastest growing states in the country right now. In the last one week, its total confirmed cases have increased by almost three times, from 526 on May 25 to 1464 now. Its current doubling time is just about 4.5 days. The state reported 192 cases on Monday.

Tripura’s initial cases were all from a BSF camp in Dhalai district, where more than 150 personnel had got infected. However, the new infections have been mostly found in the incoming migrant groups, just like in Assam and several other states. With 102 new cases on Monday, Tripura’s caseload has increased to 418 now. The state has discovered 220 cases in the last one week.

Nagaland added six cases on Monday to take its total to 49, while with the addition of one case Meghalaya now has 28. Mizoram and Sikkim have one cases each.

On Monday, Delhi’s daily increase dipped below 1,000 after four days. It recorded 990 cases to cross the 20,000-figure mark. However, the death count continued to rise rapidly. On Monday, Delhi reported 50 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now almost touching the 2-lakh figure. There are just six countries with a bigger caseload than India now. Close to eight thousand new cases were discovered in the country on Monday.

Tamil Nadu, which has been contributing the largest number of new cases after Maharashtra for the last few days, has now tested more than 5-lakh people, becoming the first state to do so. Maharashtra, which had been overtaken by Tamil Nadu in testing numbers last month, has increased its pace in the past week, and has so far tested 4.71 lakh people. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir are some of the other states with a good record on testing.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 70,013 2,358 30,108 2,362 Tamil Nadu 23,495 1,162 13,170 184 Delhi 20,834 990 8,746 523 Gujarat 17,217 423 10,780 1,063 Rajasthan 8,987 269 6,108 199 Madhya Pradesh 8,283 194 5.003 358 Uttar Pradesh 8,361 286 5,030 222 West Bengal 5,772 271 2,306 325 Bihar 3,945 138 1,741 23 Andhra Pradesh 3,676 104 2,169 64

