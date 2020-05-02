Coronavirus numbers explained: No cases in Kerala, others surge

The daily increase of cases in the country crossed 2000 for the first time. The daily increase of cases in the country crossed 2000 for the first time.

For the first time in over one month, Kerala reported zero new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, even as the infections continued to surge in many other states.

The last time when Kerala did not have any new cases in a day was on March 18. In between, there were several days when it had added just one or two cases to its tally. Kerala, which was the first state in India to have Coronavirus patients, has seen the slowest rise in numbers in the last month among states with large caseloads. Right now it has 497 confirmed cases, and just three deaths, which too is the lowest among states with a significant number of cases.

Apart from Kerala, there were at least ten states and union territories that did not have a single new case on Friday. Some of these have not added to their tally for several days now. Then there are other states, like Chhattisgarh, which have been adding numbers at a very slow pace.

Telangana, which too has been adding cases mostly in single digits for the last few days, reported only six cases on Friday, taking its tally to 1044.

Top Ten States

State Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Maharashtra 11506 1008 485 Gujarat 4721 326 236 Delhi 3738 223 61 Madhya Pradesh 2715 90 145 Rajasthan 2603 82 62 Tamil Nadu 2526 203 28 Uttar Pradesh 2281 70 42 Andhra Pradesh 1463 60 33 Telangana 1044 22 28 West Bengal 853 37 33

However, there was no let-up in the number of new cases in the states that are driving India’s growth of Coronavirus cases. Maharashtra added 1008 new cases on Friday, the first time that any state has crossed the 1000-figure mark in a day. Maharashtra now has 11506 confirmed cases out of which 1879 have recovered from the disease. Tamil Nadu showed a big surge, adding 203 cases on Friday to take its tally to 2526. Gujarat numbers jumped by 326 while Delhi showed a rise of 223.

The daily increase of cases in the country crossed 2000 for the first time. On Friday, 2283 new cases were discovered across the country, and now there are at least 37234 confirmed cases in India.

The very different rates at which numbers are increasing in different states is the primary reason why the next phase of lockdown, to be implemented from Monday, has taken a graded approach. There are wide variations within states as well. For example, even in Maharashtra, there are at least 25 municipal areas which have less than ten cases. Some of these do not have a single case.

