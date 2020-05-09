Coronavirus numbers explained: Why Odisha is seeing a spike in new cases

More than 80 per cent of Odisha’s cases, 240 of the 287, are concentrated in the five districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Baleshwar. More than 80 per cent of Odisha’s cases, 240 of the 287, are concentrated in the five districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Baleshwar.

Odisha saw its highest single-day surge of Coronavirus cases so far, reporting as many as 78 new cases on Friday to take its tally to 287. The state had been reporting low numbers of Coronavirus infections till now, but in the last two days 107 cases have been discovered, mainly amongst the migrant workers returning from other states, triggering an alarm in Bhubaneswar.

More than 80 per cent of the state’s cases, 240 of the 287, are concentrated in the five districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Baleshwar. These are the areas that have received maximum number of returning migrant workers. About 8000 workers have returned to Ganjam in the last few days, and suddenly, the district’s Coronavirus count has shot up. 79 of the 83 cases in Ganjam, now the worst affected district in Odisha, were discovered in the last three days.

Top ten states with maximum caseload as on Friday

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Maharashtra 19063 1089 731 Gujarat 7403 390 449 Delhi 6318 338 68 Tamil Nadu 6009 600 40 Rajasthan 3474 152 103 Madhya Pradesh 3341 89 200 Uttar Pradesh 3214 143 66 Andhra Pradesh 1887 54 42 Punjab 1731 87 29 West Bengal 1678 92 160

In the country as a whole, 3340 new cases were discovered on Friday, taking the total count of confirmed Coronavirus infections to 59,564. Friday’s count of new cases was a little less than the previous day, and it is now the first time in two weeks that the daily count has declined for two consecutive days, even though by a small amount. On Thursday, India had added 3355 new cases, which was 175 less than the previous day, and Friday’s count was 15 less than Thursday. Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Kerala discovered its first case in three days, just one patient in Ernakulam. The state now has 503 confirmed cases, 484 of whom have already recovered.

Tamil Nadu continued to add new cases in large numbers. On Friday, the state discovered 600 new cases to take its tally to 6009. The number of cases has tripled in the last ten days, from 2058 on April 28 to 6009 now, thanks to the discovery of the Koyambedu market cluster in Chennai, and the state’s aggressive testing in the last few days. Tamil Nadu overtook Maharashtra on Thursday to emerge as the state that has conducted the most number of tests in the country. On Friday, it consolidated its lead further, carrying out 13,980 tests to Maharashtra’s 10,245. Tamil Nadu has now done 2.16 lakh tests, while Maharashtra, which has three times greater caseload, has done 2.12 lakh.

At least 95 deaths were reported from the country on Friday, 39 of them from Maharashtra and 24 from Gujarat. The death toll in the country has now crossed 1950. Some doubts have been raised about the number of deaths being reported by Delhi, after a few hospitals in the Capital reported many more deaths than officially acknowledged so far. According to data put out by Delhi government, there have been 68 deaths in the Capital so far. But the total of the numbers reported from five of the biggest COVID hospitals in Delhi add up to at least 116. Delhi government bulletins have reported only 33 deaths from these hospitals. Delhi government officials maintained that a death audit committee set up by it was investigating every death, and was reporting the data accurately and transparently.

