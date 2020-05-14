Coronavirus numbers explained: Top ten states account for over 90% caseload

Coronavirus numbers explained: A man walks past a wall painting with slogans on the prevention of coronavirus in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Coronavirus numbers explained: A man walks past a wall painting with slogans on the prevention of coronavirus in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

While most of the focus on the novel Coronavirus spread has been on the top ten states which account for more than 90 per cent of the entire caseload in the country, many other states also have accumulated substantial number of patients.

Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka are all nearing 1,000 confirmed cases now, while Haryana, with 793 cases, and Odisha, with 538, have many more than Kerala. Even the city of Chandigarh has recorded 189 cases so far, while Jharkhand has 177. Tripura, thanks to infections detected in a BSF camp in Dhalai district, has over 150 positive cases.

WEBINAR: Uncertain times. Uncertain financial markets We will be in conversation with Nilesh Shah, part-time member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council, talking about impact of pandemic on businesses & markets. 7 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 Register here: https://t.co/MgPWpREho6 pic.twitter.com/V5A6FL2Ebi — Express Explained (@ieexplained) May 13, 2020

For more than 35 days, Goa did not have a single patient beyond the seven who had been detected in the first week of April, and who, since then, have all recovered. On Wednesday, however, Goa discovered seven more cases, all of whom were returning to the state from other places. Five of them belong to one family returning from Solapur in Maharashtra, while two others are drivers, one returning from Gujarat, the other from Mumbai.

Coronavirus numbers explained: On Wednesday, more than 3700 new cases were discovered across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases beyond 78,000. Coronavirus numbers explained: On Wednesday, more than 3700 new cases were discovered across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases beyond 78,000.

On Wednesday, more than 3700 new cases were discovered across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases beyond 78,000. Maharashtra recorded nearly 1500 of these cases, while Tamil Nadu, compared to its record in the last few days, added a relatively lower number of 509. Tamil Nadu, the fastest growing state right now, had been reporting between 700 and 800 cases for the last few days. By Wednesday evening, it had a total of 9227 cases, just a shade lower than Gujarat, which at 9268 cases, has the second highest caseload in the country.

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Maharashtra 25,922 1,495 975 Gujarat 9,268 364 566 Tamil Nadu 9,227 509 64 Delhi 7,998 359 106 Rajasthan 4,222 201 121 Madhya Pradesh 4,173 187 232 Uttar Pradesh 3,778 114 86 West Bengal 2,290 117 207 Andhra 2,137 86 47 Punjab 1,924 10 32

Punjab, after the surge earlier this month which saw its numbers increase by more than three times, is finally showing signs of a slowdown. For the last three days, it has been adding fewer and fewer number of new cases to its tally. On Wednesday, just ten cases were reported from Punjab which now has 1,924 confirmed infections. The surge in Punjab was caused by the infections found in pilgrims returning from a shrine in Nanded in Maharashtra.

The second rung states with more than 500 cases

State Cases Deaths Kerala 534 3 Odisha 611 3 Haryana 793 11 Bihar 953 7 Karnataka 959 33 Jammu and Kashmir 971 11 Telangana 1367 34

A significant number of new cases in several states are being detected in people who are on the move, like the migrant workers. Besides Punjab, Odisha has faced this problem most acutely. All its cases in recent days have been found in workers returning from other states or their immediate contacts. On Wednesday, Odisha reported another 73 cases, taking its tally to 611. Goa’s new cases are also among those who are coming back from other states.

In Andhra Pradesh too, 73 migrant workers, mostly returning from Maharashtra and Gujarat, have tested positive. The state has now sounded an alert to look for everyone who is coming from other states, particularly those who have visited or have a connection to, the Koyambedu market in Chennai which has contributed close to 3,000 cases in Tamil Nadu. People coming from Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also being stopped at the state borders and being taken to quarantine centres. Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,137 cases till now.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

The death toll in the country has crossed 2,500 now. Of these, 975 been reported from Maharashtra and 566 from Gujarat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd