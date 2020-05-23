Coronavirus numbers explained: Bihar enters top ten, Kerala reports its highest single-day number till now

Coronavirus numbers explained: Sarvesh (28) with wife and children waiting for a message for Shamik Train, for which he had registered to travel back home on May 3. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Coronavirus numbers explained: Sarvesh (28) with wife and children waiting for a message for Shamik Train, for which he had registered to travel back home on May 3. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The sharp rise in numbers in the last few days has ensured that Bihar is now amongst the top ten states with the maximum caseload of novel Coronavirus in the country. After 380 new cases on Thursday, Bihar reported another 179 on Friday, which took its tally of overall confirmed cases to 2,166.

With that, Bihar moved ahead of Punjab to become the state with the tenth highest caseload. Punjab, incidentally, has slowed down significantly in the last one week, the surge it had seen with a large number of returnees from Nanded in Maharashtra testing positive for the disease seemingly over. On Friday, Punjab reported just one new case. So far, a total of 2,029 people have tested positive in the state. Coronavirus News LIVE Updates

Coronavirus numbers explained: Bihar moved ahead of Punjab to become the state with the tenth highest caseload. Coronavirus numbers explained: Bihar moved ahead of Punjab to become the state with the tenth highest caseload.

Bihar, in the meanwhile, has grown at more than 11 per cent (compounded daily growth rate) over the last one week, and its current doubling time is just 6.45 days. The national doubling time for total number of infections is 13.33 days right now.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 44582 2940 12,583 1,517 Tamil Nadu 14753 786 7,128 98 Gujarat 13273 363 5,880 802 Delhi 12319 660 5,897 208 Rajasthan 6381 267 3,575 153 Madhya Pradesh 6170 189 3,089 272 Uttar Pradesh 5735 220 3,324 152 West Bengal 3332 135 1,221 265 Andhra 2514 27 1,731 55 Bihar 2166 179 629 11

While more than half of Bihar’s numbers have been contributed by people returning from other states, it seems the migrants coming in Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra have been specially vulnerable. In fact, amongst the returnees from Delhi who were tested, more than 25 per cent have turned out to be positive. This positivity ratio is more than ten per cent for West Bengal and Maharashtra as well. Among the population that has remained in Bihar, the positivity ratio is less than three per cent, which is broadly in line with trends in other states as well.

Bihar government has now decided that people returning from 11 ‘high-risk’ cities, which include places like Delhi, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Noida, would compulsorily be sent to institutional quarantine. Others, if they are asymptomatic, meaning they do not show any signs of the disease, can be quarantined at home.

Read | In Bihar district, 100 beds, 200 rooms in place, need ventilator & ambulance

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

On Thursday, more than 6,000 new infections were discovered throughout the country, over 5,000 of which came from just five states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the country is now more than 1.18 lakh. Almost 50,000 of these have now recovered.

WEBINAR: How badly bruised is India’s economy? E-Xplained with Dr Rathin Roy [@emergingroy] , Director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, on challenges, options and trade-offs in the medium to long term 7 PM | May 26, 2020 Register here: https://t.co/p6E6Tc1vXO pic.twitter.com/by2SeRoevQ — Express Explained (@ieexplained) May 22, 2020

A few states with much smaller caseloads have also been reporting relatively high number of cases in the last few days. Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh all reported big numbers by their standards. Assam, which has 259 cases now, discovered 56 on Friday, while Chhattigarsh found 44 to take its caseload to 172. Himachal Pradesh had 16 new cases on Friday, and its total now is 168.

Kerala recorded its biggest single-day jump till now, with 42 new cases. The state had been reporting cases in mostly in single digits till the second round of evacuations of Indians stuck in other countries began. That has triggered a fresh wave of infections in Kerala, with several incoming passengers having tested positive. That is the reason why Kerala is among the states that have decided to make 14-day quarantine mandatory for all incoming passengers when the domestic flights begin services from Monday.

Kerala also recorded its fourth Coronavirus-related death on Friday. Kerala has the lowest case-fatality rate amongst states with significant caseloads.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd