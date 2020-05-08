Coronavirus numbers explained: Tamil Nadu now tests more people than Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu has tested many more people, and thus has discovered many more positive cases. Tamil Nadu has tested many more people, and thus has discovered many more positive cases.

One of the reasons for the surge in Coronavirus infections seen in Tamil Nadu in recent days has been the rapid rise in number of tests being carried out by the state. Tamil Nadu has tested many more people, and thus has discovered many more positive cases.

On Thursday, the state surpassed Maharashtra in the total number of tests carried out till now. Tamil Nadu has now tested 202,436 samples while Maharashtra, which was leading till now, has tested 202,105. Tamil Nadu’s achievement has been all the more commendable considering that the state has just about 65 per cent of Maharashtra’s population. Also, Maharashtra’s total Coronavirus cases are at least three times more than that of Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra had a comfortable head start in the number of tests it was carrying out, but Tamil Nadu has ramped up its testing in the last ten days, which coincides with the period in which the state has started to report larger number of cases every day.

In fact, the differences in tests being carried out per million population are even more stark. While Tamil Nadu has tested 2806 samples per million of its population, Maharashtra has done only 1798. Some other states with large populations have figured even worse on this metric. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the biggest population in India, has tested only 569 per million, while Madhya Pradesh has done 840. West Bengal fares worst on this list, with just 358 tests per million of its population (see table).

State Total Cases New Cases Deaths Total Tests Test per million population (2011 Census) Maharashtra 17974 1216 694 202,105 1798 Gujarat 7013 388 425 100,553 1664 Delhi 5980 448 66 77,234 4602 Tamil Nadu 5409 580 37 202,436 2806 Rajasthan 3322 98 99 145,510 2122 Madhya Pradesh 3252 114 193 61,020 840 Uttar Pradesh 3071 73 62 113,670 569 Andhra Pradesh 1833 56 38 149,361 1766 Punjab 1644 118 28 34,701 1251 West Bengal 1548 92 144 32,752 358

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu discovered 580 new infections, taking its total number of confirmed cases to 5409. Maharashtra added 1216 new cases on Thursday, and now has 17974 confirmed infections.

On Thursday, 3355 cases of Coronavirus infections were reported from across the country, which was 175 less than the number a day earlier. This is the first time since April 29 that the day’s increase has been lower than previous day’s rise. It had happened on May 5 as well, but that was only because May 4 had an unusual spike due to the addition of a large number of cases from previous days that had not been included till then.

Just five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab — contributed 2750 of these cases. India now has 56,224 confirmed cases of Coronavirus infections, out of which at least 16,539 have recovered from the disease. The top five states with maximum number of cases – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan – account for over 70 per cent of these cases.

Also, 93 more deaths were reported from across the country on Thursday, taking the death toll to at least 1870.

Once again, Kerala reported zero new cases. The state tally has remained stagnant for the last three days, at 502. In fact, the state has added just seven cases in the last eight days. With 472 infected persons having already recovered from the disease, Kerala has one of the highest recovery rates among states with a significant caseload. And with just three deaths till now, it has the lowest case fatality ratio.

