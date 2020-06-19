Coronavirus numbers explained: Share of top 4 states unchanged for over a month

Inside a Covid-19 railway coach at the Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha Inside a Covid-19 railway coach at the Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha

While several states are now reporting large number of new novel Coronavirus cases every day, the share of the top four states in the total caseload of the country has remained almost unchanged in more than a month.

For more than two months now, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have been the four states with the maximum number of cases. Together their contribution in the national caseload has remained between 64 and 68 per cent, even though there are significant fluctuations in the number of cases they are detecting every day.

In the last one month, there has been a significant slowdown in the growth of cases in Maharashtra and Gujarat, resulting in a decline in their share of national caseload. Maharashtra, not very long ago, accounted for almost 37 per cent of all cases in the country. That share has gone down to 31 per cent now. The share of Gujarat, which is in the midst of a much more extended slowdown, has gone down from 12 per cent to less than 7 per cent.

But this decline in share has been compensated Tamil Nadu and Delhi, which are the fastest growing among the top ten states right now. That has meant that the combined share of the top four states has remained almost constant.

About two weeks back, as several states which were receiving migrant workers started reporting a rapid rise in the number of cases, it seemed that the hold of these four states on the national curve was weakening. But that turned out to be a temporary trend, with Tamil Nadu and Delhi starting to show a significant surge in their cases.

On Thursday, the number of new cases in the country was more than 13,500, of which over 9,200 were reported from these four states. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana accounted for another more than 2,000 cases.

Meanwhile, more unaccounted cases of deaths of Coronavirus-positive patients have emerged from Mumbai. Maharashtra is in the midst of a data verification process, and this has already resulted in the unearthing of more than 1,400 deaths that had not been reported. These were added to the death list earlier this week. But now it has emerged that another 350 deaths from Mumbai have not been reported. These deaths were classified as having caused by non-Covid reasons because these patients had serious pre-existing illnesses. Mumbai already has more than 3,300 people dead.

The testing numbers have gone missing from the Telangana bulletin once again. Only three days ago, the state government had finally begun sharing its testing numbers, after much prodding and criticism. Telangana has one of the lowest testing record in the country, and is the only state that does not reveal this number. It has so far tested less than 50,000 samples, when its neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has carried out at least ten times more.

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 120,504 3,752 60,838 5,751 Tamil Nadu 52,334 2,141 28,641 625 Delhi 49,979 2,877 21,341 1,969 Gujarat 25,660 512 18,829 1,592 Uttar Pradesh 15,785 604 9,638 488 Rajasthan 13,744 315 10,629 330 West Bengal 12,375 435 7,011 518 Madhya Pradesh 11,426 182 8,632 486 Haryana 9,218 386 4,556 134 Karnataka 7,944 210 4,983 118

