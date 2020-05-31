Coronavirus numbers explained: More recoveries on Friday, but don’t read it literally

Coronavirus numbers explained: On Friday, India had more than 11,000 recoveries in a day, whereas the number of new cases detected was just about 8,000. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Coronavirus numbers explained: On Friday, India had more than 11,000 recoveries in a day, whereas the number of new cases detected was just about 8,000. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

On Friday, the number of people who recovered from the COVID-19 disease in the country was, for first time, more than the number of new cases detected, meaning, more people walked out of the hospital, than those who walked in. But that happened only in the record books and not in reality.

Maharashtra had bunched together hundreds of previously unreported recoveries from its districts in the last several days, and reported it all together on Friday. The state usually reports between 700 and 1400 recoveries every day. On Friday, it reported 8,381 recoveries in a single day. That was more than double the usual number of recoveries that are reported from the entire country.

Coronavirus numbers explained: What has now become a trend, however, is that daily fatality has gone beyond 150 now.

Therefore, on Friday, India had more than 11,000 recoveries in a day, whereas the number of new cases detected was just about 8,000. As a result, for the first time, the number of active cases actually saw a decline.

Normalcy was restored on Saturday, when about 4,600 people were reported to have recovered across the country, while more than 8,300 new cases were detected.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 65,168 2,940 28,081 2,197 Tamil Nadu 21,184 938 12,000 160 Delhi 18,549 1,163 8,075 416 Gujarat 16,356 412 9,230 1,007 Rajasthan 8,504 252 5,634 193 Madhya Pradesh 7,891 246 4,444 343 Uttar Pradesh 7,701 256 4,651 213 West Bengal 5,130 317 1,970 309 Bihar 3,565 206 1,311 21 Andhra Pradesh 2,944 70 2,092 60

Recoveries being more than new infections is a sign of an epidemic on decline. This is what we hope to see when the current Coronavirus epidemic begins its downhill journey after having reached a peak. But we are nowhere close to that stage as of now. Scientists say we do not even know where the peak is, and therefore, have no good estimate of when that peak would be reached. As of now, we still on the ascending curve. Friday’s event, therefore, was an aberration, caused by a bookkeeping adjustment, and not signs of any new trend.

What has now become a trend, however, is that daily fatality has gone beyond 150 now. On Saturday, 193 deaths were reported from across the country, taking the total to 5,164. India’s total deaths are already more than China, which has recorded less than 4,700 deaths till now.

Maharashtra and Gujarat account for maximum deaths every day, almost 70 per cent of the country’s total. Maharashtra has been reporting between 80 to 100 deaths daily, while Gujarat adds another 20-40 cases. Between the two of them, they account for over 3,207 of the 5,164 deaths in the country so far.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the other states reporting large number of deaths every day.

On Saturday, Haryana once again reported more than two hundred cases, and the state is currently in its worst phase of disease spread. It is growing at a much faster rate than the national average, and the current doubling time of its cases is just about nine days. The national doubling time is more than 15 days at present.

Delhi reported more than 1,000 new cases for the third straight day on Saturday, while Assam, Bihar, Odisha and Tamil Nadu continued to add large numbers.

