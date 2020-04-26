Coronavirus numbers explained: Daily increase touch a new record for the fourth time in one week

Coronavirus numbers explained: The total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection in India thus reached 26,180 on Saturday evening. Coronavirus numbers explained: The total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection in India thus reached 26,180 on Saturday evening.

For the fourth time in the last one week, the daily increase in the number of Coronavirus patients in India registered a new record on Saturday. A total of 1,808 new cases were reported from across the country, which is more than a 100 more than the previous record of 1697 achieved just two days ago.

The total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection in India thus reached 26,180 on Saturday evening. Not surprisingly, the big rise was powered once again by the large numbers reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, two of the fastest-growing states in the country.

Maharashtra discovered 811 new infections on Saturday, a record for the state as well, taking its total to 7,628 cases. With 1,076 people in the state recovering from the disease, there were 6,552 active cases in the state.

Gujarat, on the other hand, added another 246 cases on Saturday to reach a total of 3,061.

Both Maharashtra and Gujarat have more than doubled their numbers in the past one week. Maharashtra showed an increase of 109 per cent compared to its numbers exactly a week before, on April 18, while Gujarat has had an increase of 122 per cent over the same period.

Contribution of Maharashtra and Gujarat to daily increase in last one week

Date All India daily increase Maharashtra Gujarat Contribution to national increase 18-April 1363 328 277 44 19-April 1577 552 367 58 20-April 1272 466 196 52 21-April 1510 552 239 52 22-April 1275 431 229 52 23-April 1697 778 217 58 24-April 1405 390 191 41 25-April 1808 811 246 58

More than a month into the lockdown, four very distinct growth trajectories have emerged in different parts of the country. There are, largely smaller, states which haven’t reported any new cases in several days, and all, or a large majority, of their patients have already recovered from the disease. This would include states like Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Ladakh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, that have reported very few cases.

In the second group fall states like Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh or Uttarakhand, have been reporting one or two cases every few days. Their numbers are still below a hundred, and they are adding new cases in a trickle.

Top 10 states

State Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Maharashtra 7628 811 323 Gujarat 3061 246 133 Delhi 2625 111 51 Rajasthan 2020 49 35 Madhya Pradesh 1945 99 99 Tamil Nadu 1821 66 23 Uttar Pradesh 1793 172 27 Andhra Pradesh 1016 61 31 Telangana 990 7 25 West Bengal 528 40 18

Then there are states with a substantial number of Coronavirus patients, like Punjab or Haryana which are reporting a steady rise in their numbers but without any big jumps. Kerala, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir would also fall in this category. The increase in new cases looks much more manageable in these states.

Then there are the fastest growing states that are driving the number for India. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. These states are contributing 70 to 80 per cent of all cases in the country every day. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu also fall in this category.

